Revamped Rural Vitalization Zone at the 132nd Canton Fair Presents Genuine Chinese Flavours to Global Traders

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rural Vitalization Zone made a renewed appearance at the 132nd session, enhancing free exhibitors from poverty alleviation areas the opportunity to promote to international buyers. As of Oct 17, over 900 companies in this dedicated zone have uploaded 46,000 rural products including home decorations and agricultural products.

The Rural Vitalization Zone is dedicated to showcasing enterprises from domestic businesses located in poverty alleviation areas. The Zone is open to all enterprises in poverty alleviation areas, without restrictions on quantity or threshold conditions for export volume, and encourages active declarations.

Yubochun Food (Yunnan) Co., Ltd. brought with their natural, pollution-free, green foods coming from deep mountains, such as Cantonese-style sausages and preserved meat, apples, and green pepper. The Yunmeiguan·Wangshan citrus of Dali Yunzhen Agricultural Development Co., Ltd., a new product at this Canton Fair, were also exhibited during Canton Fair Selections series.

"I have gained experience at the Canton Fair at Rural Vitalization Zone and have met a lot of prospective merchants from China and abroad, which is beneficial to business development as well as product awareness promotion," said Mr. Luo Hao, Sales Manager from Yubochun Food. "From a small market in Zhaotong, Yunnan, a mountainous area with a backward economy, we have learned advanced production techniques and marketing to grow into an international business." According to Mr. Luo, 90% of Yubochun's workers are from local registered poverty households.

To facilitate networking, the 132nd Canton Fair has set up exclusive labels for enterprises in the Rural Vitalization Zone. A series of training guidelines will also facilitate the improvement of online marketing skills and speed up the digital transformation of these companies via social media, short videos, online customer service, and other channels.

The 132nd Canton Fair has expanded its exhibition scale, extended service time and has gone online, creating a supply and sourcing matchmaking platform for global buyers.

Merchants worldwide are invited to share business opportunities and establish connections with mutual benefits.

For more information and opportunities, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index?utm_source=rwyx#/foreign-email or contact caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn  

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revamped-rural-vitalization-zone-at-the-132nd-canton-fair-presents-genuine-chinese-flavours-to-global-traders-301651697.html

SOURCE Canton Fair

