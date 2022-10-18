Submit Release
Vitrolife AB: Conference call interim report

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation to attend Vitrolife AB (publ) conference call regarding presentation of the interim report January - September 2022. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Thursday 27 October, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. CET.

Registration can preferably be done 10-15 minutes before the conference start time on:

Sweden dial in number: +46 (0) 8 5051 0086
International dial in number: +44 (0) 33 0551 0211
Conference name: Vitrolife AB, Interim Report Q3, 2022
Conference PIN: 4626923#

Vitrolife participants:
Thomas Axelsson, CEO
Patrik Tolf, CFO

The press release for the interim report will be released at 8.00 CET on the same day.

Before the conference call, presentation material will be available at the company web page, https://www.vitrolife.com/investors/Presentations/

A recorded version of the telephone conference will be available for seven days on number +44 (0) 20 3451 9993 (International), access code 4626923#.

Gothenburg, 18 October 2022
VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Contact: 
Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitrolife-ab-conference-call-interim-report-301651699.html

SOURCE Vitrolife AB

