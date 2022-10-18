Dermatomyositis Treatment Market to Perceive Excellent Growth of USD 1106.44 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Growth, Challenges, Emerging Trends and Competitive Analysis

BRISBANE, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled " Dermatomyositis Treatment Market " guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The Dermatomyositis Treatment market research report is a notable source of information to survey the Dermatomyositis Treatment market and other basic nuances relating to it. The assessment divulges the incomparable evaluation and true sections of the Dermatomyositis Treatment market. The report shows a direct portrayal of the Dermatomyositis Treatment market, that joins applications, methodologies, industry chain course of action, and definitions. Besides that, it represents critical precision, encounters, and industry-substantiated estimations of the general Dermatomyositis Treatment market. The report portrays the ongoing patterns and advancement which helps the readers to compete with the other market players and organizations.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global dermatomyositis treatment market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of the global dermatomyositis treatment market tends to be around 5.1% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 743.2 million in 2021, and it would grow upto USD 1106.44 million by 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Dermatomyositis is a rare inflammatory skin disorders that is typically characterized by muscle weakness and a severe skin rash. It is mainly caused by either viral infection of the tissues of skeletal muscle or autoimmune reaction. Symptoms may vary broadly from patient to patient. Deformities in the muscles may initiate with weakness and pain in the muscles of the thighs, the hips, the upper arms, and the trunk. The muscles may become sore, tender, and stiff and eventually express signs of degeneration.

The global dermatomyositis treatment market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. As per the records of the Rare Disease Organization, the rate of occurrence of dermatomyositis is projected to be about 9.63 cases per million people worldwide. Cancer-related dermatomyositis occurs more frequently in people between the age group of 40 to 50 years. Athough there is no characteristic cancer type or site, experts specify that underlying cancers can most frequently grow in the testes, the ovaries, the lungs, the GI tract, the breasts, or some lymphoid tissues. COVID-19 also had a major impact on the market growth.

Rising Incidence of Dermatomyositis

As per the records of Rare Disease Organization, the rate of occurrence of dermatomyositis is projected to be around 9.63 cases per million people worldwide. In children, dermatomyositis symptoms usually occur between 5 and 15 years of age. Juvenile dermatomyositis affects approximately one in every 100,000 children. Dermatomyositis is two times more common in women than in men.

Increasing Demand for Retail Pharmacies

The rise in the number of dermatomyositis therapeutics delivered through retail pharmacies and the increase in the number of retail pharmacies in highly developed countries create opportunities for the market growth. In addition to this, patients choose retail pharmacies for purchasing drugs, as these are easily available.

Some of the major players operating in the Dermatomyositis Treatment market are:

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Endo International Inc (Ireland)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (India)

Cipla Inc (India)

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (India)

Abbott (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc (U.S.)

Zydus Group (India)

Lupin (India)

Amorphex Therapeutics Holdings, Inc (U.S.)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (U.S.)

Key Benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of Dermatomyositis Treatment industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of this market share.

The current market is quantitatively analysed to highlight this market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Key Industry Segmentation: Dermatomyositis Treatment Market

The dermatomyositis treatment research is segmented on the basis of treatment type, route of administration, distribution channel and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Treatment Type

By Route of Administration

By End User

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Regional Analysis/Insights: Dermatomyositis Treatment Market

The major countries covered in the dermatomyositis treatment market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America has been witnessing a positive growth for global dermatomyositis treatment market throughout the forecasted period due to the high disposable income and advanced healthcare facilities.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market due to presence of rapidly developing economies such as China and India in the region.

Market Drivers: Dermatomyositis Treatment Market

Drivers

Increase in Autoimmune Disorders

As per the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, more than 80 autoimmune diseases have been identified namely diabetes (type 1), multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and celiac disease. Increase in the occurrence of these diseases drives the global dermatomyositosis market. This boosts the growth of the market.

Rising Demand for Oral Drugs

Oral drugs is projected to boost the market growth. The segment is expected to speed up the global market as most products are accessible in capsule and tablet form and it is a very convenient route of administration.

Challenges Faced by Industry

Limited Studies and Surveys

There are very limited studies and surveys that is hampering the growth of the market. Only a minimal amount of data are available with respect to the studies. A few studies mainly focused on groups from a single hospital wherein only a limited number of patients are observed. Thus, this hampers the growth of the market.

The huge expenditure associated with dermatomyositis medications hamper the market growth. This disease involves treatment with corticosteroids, different immunosuppressive agents which demands huge expenditure. This acts as a major hindrance for the market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Dermatomyositis Treatment Market Regulations Market Overview Global Dermatomyositis Treatment Market, By Treatment Type Global Dermatomyositis Treatment Market, By Route of Administration Global Dermatomyositis Treatment Market, By End User Global Dermatomyositis Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel Global Dermatomyositis Treatment Market, By Region Global Dermatomyositis Treatment Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

