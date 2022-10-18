Acesoftech Launches Digital Marketing, MEAN /MERN Stack, And PHP Certification Courses In Kolkata That Help Students Get Prepared For The Real World

The premier IT-Training institute helps students learn the knowledge they need to build strong careers in the IT industry.

Acesoftech, a premier IT-Training institute in Kolkata, has launched a series of in-demand courses to help its students improve their job prospects. The institute imparts high-quality job-oriented digital marketing, MERN stack training, web design course, web development course, PHP/MySql training, and SEO training to students who aspire to build a solid career in the IT field.

The institute uses proven teaching techniques to make concepts clear for its students. Their trainers have immense experience working in the corporate world and utilize it to teach students on the whole life cycle of the projects. Their trainers are industry-experienced professionals who have developed hundreds of websites worldwide.

With the demand for IT professionals rising rapidly, the industry is willing to pay high salaries to competent individuals. However, they often face disappointment with the students who freshly graduate from universities with inadequate knowledge. This is where Acesoftech is making a huge difference.

The institute's primary focus is to prepare its students' mindset, which enables them to work in any web development company. The institute's students are some of the most sought in the country, and their trainers know the ins and outs of professional life and understand how to deliver projects that clients require. This approach helps their students to join any company with extreme confidence that they will fit in seamlessly with the culture.

A spokesperson for the institute said, "Our trainers believe that every student is different. That's why we work with each to enable them to acquire the skills they need to succeed. We teach our students how to work smartly through real-life scenarios from the real world, research assignments, and project delivery presentations."

Students who've completed the institution's digital marketing certification courses effectively currently design branding strategies for leading companies in the country. Similarly, students who have completed Matt's MERN stack training and PHP training courses are working remotely for top companies in the country and on platforms such as Topcoder, Toptal, and Upwork. Their mean stack course enables their students to prepare for the future of web and mobile technology.

They have taught more than 5,000 students and helped 1,000 students with placements. Their team of 20 dedicated teachers is committed to preparing students in Kolkota with the knowledge they need to unlock their potential. They are so confident in their web development courses that they offer a 100% job guarantee after successful completion. Their website features vital success stories of students working in high positions in leading companies.

With the institute's help, students have been able to change their lives and that of their families. Students interested in learning about the institute or enrolling in it can visit the website using the information mentioned below.

