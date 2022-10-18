Spart Junk Removal Turns Junk into Treasures and Saves Clients' Time Decluttering

Central Maryland has a reliable resource to call when it's time to clear away the clutter. Spartan Junk Removal makes getting rid of broken, unused, or unwanted items simple with a team of professional staff.

Spartan Junk Removal founder Christopher Weir started the company with three simple goals—work hard, be honest and upfront, and do the same great job every time. Spartan Junk Removal saves clients time and stress by handling the heavy work with a team of experts on staff to manage everything from a single item or appliance pickup to estate cleanout or garage sale leftovers.

“If you have any unwanted items or junk you want to be removed, we are here to help make it easy to clear your things; we do all the moving, loading, sorting, donating, recycling, and proper disposal of all of your items,” Weir said. “We handle all types of junk removal, from a single item to an entire house cleanout or business liquidation. The only things we cannot take are chemicals and hazardous materials.”

In the case of hazardous materials, Weir said the company works with a trusted local Hazmat company to offer the same outstanding level of care Spartan Junk Removal provides. Clients can be assured that their junk pickup items are properly disposed of and not illegally dumped. Items that can be donated are given to the appropriate organization.

Decluttering soothes the soul

Weir said junk removal could be a radical form of therapy for some of his clients. He views the service Spartan Junk Removal provides as a way to remove burdens from the customers, many of whom break down in tears when the seemingly insurmountable task is complete.

“We take those items and donate them to help other families,” Weir said. “It breathes new life into the ones removing their junk and those in need. I find it very spiritual and in line with being a human company.”

Spartan’s team operates according to six core values: guts, understanding, integrity, determination, excellence, and sincerity. Weir said his staff strongly focuses on positivity and dedication to their mission. They offer a free, up-front estimate to all clients, and if an agreement is made, the workers get started immediately.

“At Spartan Junk Removal, we know decluttering can be overwhelming. We believe junk removal should be eco-friendly, simple, and easy,” Weir said. “That's why we donate and recycle what we can so everyone can enjoy a healthy planet while making junk removal as easy as a thumbs up!”

Flexible, transparent prices

A pair of uniformed experts from Spartan Junk Removal will visit clients’ homes to give an estimate. They will explain how the pricing works, with junk removal charged by volume, varied prices for specialty items, and dirt/wood/concrete by bedload volume. Hazardous materials and chemicals will be referred to an appropriate agency able to handle them.

Clear away the clutter with Spartan Junk Removal

Spartan Junk Removal offers central Maryland secure options for junk removal, from a single item to bulk apartment cleanout.

The junk removal experts are guaranteed to show up on time and offer upfront, free estimates, professional service, and fast results.

Conclusion

Spartan Junk Removal strives to make life easier for clients while supporting the community and making the world a less junky place. To learn more or schedule an estimate, visit the website or reach out on social media at Facebook and Twitter.

