Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Erythropoietin (EPO) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Erythropoietin (EPO) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the erythropoietin (epo) market growth is expected to increase from $12.45 billion in 2021 to $13.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.90%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The EPO market is expected to reach $21.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.40%. The rising incidence of chronic kidney diseases is anticipated to propel the demand for the erythropoietin market over the approaching years.

The erythropoietin market analysis consists of sales of erythropoietin drugs by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture erythropoietin biosimilars. Erythropoietin is a hormone produced by kidneys and plays a vital role in the production of red blood cells, which carry oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. Lack of sufficient erythropoietin results in low red blood cells, which may lead to anaemia. EPO drugs are used for treatment for anaemia, kidney disorders, cancer, and other conditions.

Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Trends

The rising incidence of chronic kidney diseases is anticipated to propel the demand for the erythropoietin market over the approaching years. According to the Brazilian Journal of Nephrology’s statistics published in February 2019, kidney disease is a global public healthcare problem affecting over 750 million people across the globe. In addition to this, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s report published on chronic kidney disease in the United States, in 2019, 15% of the adults in the USA, or 37 million people are estimated to have chronic kidney disease (CKD). CKD is more common in people aged 65 or older (38%) than in people aged 45-64 years (13%) and 18-44 years (7%). Chronic kidney diseases lead to an anaemic condition which in turn increases the demand for erythropoietin to curb the condition, thereby driving the revenues for the market.

Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Segments

The global erythropoietin (epo) market segmentation is as follows:

By Product: Epoetin-Alfa, Epoetin-Beta, Darbepoetin-Alfa, Others

By Application: Cancer, Hematology, Renal Diseases, Neurology, Others

By Drug Class: Biologics, Biosimilar

By Geography: The global erythropoietin (epo) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Roche Group, Pfizer Inc., Novartis, Celltrion Inc and LG Life Sciences Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

