Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Size, Share | Industry Trends Report 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive NVH materials market reached a value of US$ 11.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027.

Automotive NVH Materials Market Overview:

NVH is a term referred to describe the noise, vibration, and harshness of a car. Automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials (NVH) help minimize such issues in automobiles, especially in buses and cars. The materials are largely used to reduce the noise and vibration transmitted by the engine accessories, such as floor and pedals, cooling fans, and steering wheels. The air-borne and stricture sounds can hamper the durability of the vehicle and cause discomfort to the passengers. Thus, NVH materials are witnessing huge demand in the automotive industry to improve durability, lower cabin sounds in vehicles, and enhance fuel economy.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-nvh-materials-market/requestsample

Automotive NVH Materials Market Trends:

The rising sale of luxury cars and surging per capita income of the consumers are some of the key factors primarily accelerating the market growth. The governments of various countries are implementing stringent regulations to reduce vehicle noise levels, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the rapidly expanding automotive industry and rising focus on noise cancellation and acoustic management in passenger cars are factors providing a significant boost to the market growth. Additionally, the key manufacturers are now employing polyurethane, polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride, as NVH materials to widen their product portfolio, which is driving market growth across the globe.

Competitive Landscape:

BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Company

ExxonMobil

3M Company

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

Covestro AG

Celanese Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Lanxess AG

Borgers AG.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Polyurethane

Mixed Textiles Fibers

Fiber Glass

Polyester Fiber

NBR

Polypropylene

PVC

Textile Materials (Synthetic)

Textile Materials (Cotton)

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

LCV

HCV

Breakup by Application:

Trunk Module

Floor Module

Wheel Arches

Cockpit Module

Roof Module

Engine Casing

Bonnet Liners

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-nvh-materials-market

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.