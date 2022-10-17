Submit Release
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay a state visit to Turkmenistan

UZBEKISTAN, October 17 - This has been announced at a briefing by Presidential Press Secretary Sherzod Asadov.

Several events will also be held this week with the participation of the Head of the state. Today in the first half of the day, a presentation on construction projects took place in the presence of the President. The projects of the Olympic village under construction for the 2025 Youth Asian Games in Tashkent, the development of tourism in Parkent district, and the improvement of worship places in Termez were considered.

In the afternoon, official leaders, in particular the Prosecutor General, will provide the Head of the state with a report on the mechanisms for monitoring the spending of funds allocated for the development of mahalla infrastructure, as well as on the implementation of certain instructions.

This week, the implementation of administrative reform and the implementation of the tasks identified in the Strategy for the Development of Agriculture in Uzbekistan will be discussed.

On 20-21 October, the President will pay a state visit to Turkmenistan. During the visit, the two countries' leaders will hold talks in a contracted and expanded format. A solid package of documents will be signed, primarily related to trade and economic cooperation. The presidents will also participate in the opening ceremony of the Tashkent Park created in Ashgabat and launch a joint project to create an Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan border trade zone.

Source: UzA

