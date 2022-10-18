Global Research Antibodies And Reagents Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Research Antibodies And Reagents Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Research Antibodies And Reagents Global Market Report 2022”, the research antibodies and reagents market is expected to grow from $12.40 billion in 2021 to $13.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The change in the market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The research antibodies and reagents global market is expected to reach $16.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4% Increasing investment in medical and health research and development (R&D) is predicted to contribute to the growth of the research antibodies and reagents market.

Key Trends In The Research Antibodies And Reagents Market

Technological advancements in the area of purification of antibodies and reagents show opportunities for the growth of the research antibodies and reagents market during the forecast period. Irreproducible antibodies and reagents are a major challenge for the industry as this will affect the outcome of the research.

Overview Of The Research Antibodies And Reagents Market

The research antibodies and reagents global market consist of sales of research antibodies, reagents and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce research antibodies and reagents to diagnose and treat different diseases. The revenue generated by the market includes the sales of research antibodies in the form of primary and secondary antibodies extracted from sources such as mouse, rabbit and others, and reagents like stains & dyes, media & serum, fixatives, buffers, probe, solvents, enzymes and others. The companies involved in the research antibodies and reagents market are primarily engaged in developing antibodies and reagents for the application of proteomics, genomics, drug discovery and development by the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, academic & research institutes and contract research organizations.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Technology: Western Blot, Immunofluorescence, Immunohistochemistry, Flow Cytometry, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Multiplex Immunosorbent Assay, Immunoprecipitation, Others

• By Application: Proteomics, Drug Discovery and Development, Genomics

• By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry, Academic and Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• By Geography: The global research antibodies and reagents market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Becton Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Lonza Group AG, Abcam plc, GenScript Biotech Corporation, and Bio-Techne Corporation.

