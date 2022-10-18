With 23.7% CAGR, Demand Side Platform Market Size Worth USD 92.12 Billion In 2029

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Demand Side Platform Market Size is projected to reach USD 92.12 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Demand Side Platform Market Size was valued at USD 16.94 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 20.77 billion in 2022 to USD 92.12 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period.

This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Demand Side Platform Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

March 2022: Xandr partnered with Scibids to aid digital media buyers with independent AI. This collaboration simplified the adoption of Scibids AI within Xandr's Invest DSP utilizing Xandr's Data Science Toolkit. Additionally, Xandr has simplified custom-bidding and buying strategies.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 23.7% 2029 Value Projection USD 92.12 Billion Base Year 2021 Demand Side Platform Market Size in 2021 USD 16.94 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Type; Channel; Demand Side Platform Market Growth Drivers Rising Number of Ad Transactions through Connected TV (CTV) and OTT Platforms to Boost Market Growth Growing Fraudulent Practices across Advertising Industry Might Hinder the Market Growth





COVID-19 Impact:

Industries Shifting to Digital Solutions and E-commerce amid Pandemic to Boost Market Opportunity

Global trade in commodities, services, and people has been restricted by the pandemic, which also had a big influence on the economy and financial markets. The transition of the workforce to a remote working environment consequently presented oversight difficulties.

Demand side platform providers did, however, encounter some minor difficulties in the early 2020s during the outbreak of the pandemic. Nevertheless, as people tended to rely most heavily on social media and online purchasing for their everyday necessities, the lockdown ultimately looked to present a chance for wider audience reach.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Drivers and Restraints:

Increased Ad Transactions on OTT and Connected TV Platforms to Drive Market Growth

Platforms, such as CTV and OTT, play a crucial influence in the strategy taken by advertisement inventories as they employ new methods such as target audience reach and device marketing. Demand side platforms let businesses promote brand mentions through these channels and expand their options while giving them full control over their advertising campaigns. Additionally, video is a highly engaging and customized ad medium that helps advertisers effectively accomplish their marketing objectives.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Stoked by Surging Programmatic Ad Expenditure

During the projected period, North America is anticipated to account for the largest demand side platform market share. The increased programmatic ad expenditure is what's fueling the industry expansion in the region.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to experience the greatest CAGR. By providing cutting-edge demand side platforms throughout developing nations, market players in the region concentrate on increasing their geographic footprint.

In the global market, Europe is anticipated to have a significant presence. The rise in demand side platform software use among marketers in the U.K., Germany, and France is responsible for the expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

Partnerships among Companies to Secure their Brand Values in the Global Market

Prominent players in the market are constantly opting for effective strategies to promote their products and establish their positions in the market. One such strategy is to launch products by partnering with other companies to extend their reach to end-users.





Report Coverage:

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur the demand side platform market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights, which guide business owners with their investment perspective.

Segments:

Complete Control over Ad Campaigns and Ad Buying Process to Surge Self-service DSP Demand

Based on type, the market is segmented into self-service and full/managed service.

Full/managed service segment holds the largest revenue share in the market owing to its popularity and vast advertising solution offerings among advertisers.

Extensive Rise in Number of Smartphone Users and Social Media to Propel Segmental Growth

Based on channel, the market is categorized into display, mobile, video, and native.

The video segment is likely to gain maximum segment share owing to the rising adoption of Connected TV (CTV) advertising for mass reach to customers.

Geographically, the market is divided into five key regions such as North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. They are further categorized into countries.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Alphabet Inc. (U.S.)

Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.)

Adobe Inc. (U.S.)

The TradeDesk, Inc. (U.S.)

MediaMath Inc. (U.S.)

Adform (Denmark)

Xandr (Microsoft) (U.S.)

SmartyAds (U.S.)

Gourmet Ads (Australia)

Basis Technologies (U.S.)





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Demand Side Platform Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

Global Demand Side Platform Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Type (USD) Self Service Full/Managed Service By Channel (USD) Display Mobile Video Native By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Demand Side Platform Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Type (USD) Self Service Full/Managed Service By Channel (USD) Display Mobile Video Native By Country (USD) United States By Channel Canada By Channel Mexico By Channel



TOC Continued…!

