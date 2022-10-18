Strategies For Global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market size is expected to decline from $28.16 billion in 2021 to $16.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -41.70%. The decline in the COVID-19 current therapy market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The COVID-19 current therapy market is expected to decline to $1.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of -44.40%. The outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19 contributed to the growth of coronavirus current therapy market.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market consists of sales of drugs currently used for the treatment of COVID-19 infection. The market report includes single-drug therapeutics and combination drug therapeutics used in treating COVID-19 patients. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies that manufacture coronavirus current therapeutics by the sales of these products.
Global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Market Trends
Convalescent Plasma Therapy is used as an experimental therapy and one of the coronavirus current therapy to treat COVID-19 patients. The blood plasma of patients who have recovered from a disease is called convalescent plasma (CP). Convalescent Plasma therapy is a type of passive antibody therapy in which blood plasma is isolated from patients who have recovered from the disease of interest and administered to the patient with severe disease to suppress the virulence and improve clinical symptoms. The blood plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients has antibodies to fight COVID-19 infection.
Global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Market Segments
The global coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market is segmented:
By Drug Type: Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine, Ritonavir, Lopinavir, Interferon Beta, Others
By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous
By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Institutes, Others
By Geography: The global coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides coronavirus current therapy market research, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy global market, coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market share, coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market segments and geographies, coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market players, coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.
TBRC’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:
Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
Key Market Players: Moderna Therapeutics, Novavax, Bravovax, Ascletis Pharma, Altimmune, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biocryst Pharma, Gilead Sciences, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
