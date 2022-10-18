Checkpoint Inhibitors Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 20% Through 2026

Checkpoint Inhibitors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Checkpoint Inhibitors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the checkpoint inhibitors market size is expected to grow from $19.86 billion in 2021 to $23.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.50%. The checkpoint inhibitors market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The checkpoint inhibitors market is expected to reach $46.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.90%. The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the checkpoint inhibitors market during the forecast period.

The checkpoint inhibitors market consists of sales of the immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce checkpoint inhibitors for treating cancer. A checkpoint inhibitor is a drug that blocks proteins that stop the body’s immune system from killing the cancer cells. One type of cell in the immune system that fights the cancer cells are T-cells. T cells have proteins on them that turn on immune response and other proteins that turn it off. These are called checkpoints. Some checkpoints help T-cells to become active while others help T-cells to switch off. When cancer cells produce high levels of proteins, the switch off checkpoints restrict the immune responses from being strong and sometimes even stops the T-cells from killing the cancer cells. When the checkpoints are blocked by the checkpoint inhibitor from binding with its partner proteins, this allows the T-cells to kill the cancer cells.

Global Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Trends

Major companies in the checkpoint inhibitors market are forming partnerships or collaborations for the development of advanced technologies such as bifunctional fusion protein or Y-trap and other checkpoint inhibitors market trends. Most of the patients with cancer do not respond to immune checkpoint inhibitors. To make immunotherapies more effective, a group of researchers has developed the bifunctional fusion protein or Y-trap. This drug is created by fusing a receptor for a protein called TGF-beta that targets checkpoint protein such as PD-L1 or CTLA-4. Y- Trap targets both a checkpoint inhibitor and TGF-beta and gives a more effective way to block the immune suppression and destroys the cancer cells. Merck, a prominent science and technology group, and GSK, a research-based global healthcare company, have announced that they have entered into a global strategic partnership to jointly create and market M7824 (bintrafusp alfa). M7824 is an investigational bi-functional fusion protein immunotherapy that is currently in clinical research, including possible registration trials, for various difficult-to-treat cancers. This includes a Phase II study to investigate M7824 compared to pembrolizumab as a first-line treatment in patients with PD-L1 expressing advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Global Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Segments

The global checkpoint inhibitors market is segmented:

By Drug: PD-1 Inhibitors, PD-L1 Inhibitors, CTLA-4, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell, Others

By Application: Lung Cancer, Renal Cancer, Blood Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Melanoma, Others

By End-User: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

By Geography: The global checkpoint inhibitors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Checkpoint Inhibitors Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides checkpoint inhibitors global market forecast, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global checkpoint inhibitors market, checkpoint inhibitors global market share, checkpoint inhibitors market segments and geographies, checkpoint inhibitors market players, checkpoint inhibitors market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The checkpoint inhibitors market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Checkpoint Inhibitors Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Roche Holding AG, Pfizer, Incyte Corporation, Novartis AG, and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

