Global Jewellery Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End User 2022-2027 | IMARC Group

Jewellery Market Overview:

Jewellery represents the ornamental pieces, such as brooches, cufflinks, necklaces, pendants, bracelets, earrings, rings, etc., that are worn for personal adornment. It is manufactured by shaping, refining, and crafting jewels with precious gemstones, including diamond, shells, beads, amber, corals, etc. Furthermore, the key market players are offering jewellery in a variety of styles, owing to the development of new materials, such as plastics and precious metal clay (PMC) and increasing knowledge among craftsmen towards various coloring techniques.

Global Jewellery Market Trends:

The widespread product adoption as a signifier of religious and ethnic beliefs, symbol of personal meaning or simply an artistic display, marker of social status, etc., is primarily driving the jewellery market. Additionally, the rising consumer awareness towards buying diamond and gold ornaments as a form of investment is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the leading manufacturers are also introducing fashion Jewellery made of plated alloys and crystal stones via online platforms, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the growing number of international retail groups is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing integration of advanced technologies, such as global positioning systems (GPS), augmented reality (AR), health and fitness monitoring, etc., with numerous ornamental pieces, including bracelets, is projected to fuel the jewellery market in the coming years.

Global Jewellery Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global jewellery market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product and material.

Competitive Landscape:

Buccellati (Compagnie Financière Richemont SA)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Company Limited

Graff

Harry Winston Inc (The Swatch Group)

HStern

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Pandora A/S

Rajesh Exports Ltd

Signet Jewelers and Swarovski

Breakup by Product:

Necklace

Ring

Earrings

Bracelet

Others

Breakup by Material:

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

