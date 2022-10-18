WiMi Hologram Cloud(NASDAQ: WIMI): Metaverse+AR to Seize Market Opportunities

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

HONG KONG, CHINA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverse is not a new concept but a technology frontier in 2022. The 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference and the 2022 Service Fair Metaverse Pavilion arranged a series of releases, immersive experiences, games, and industrial ecosystem results. The exhibitions are comprehensive displays of "underlying technology, common capabilities, application systems, scene construction," and other Metaverse technology systems.

Recently, three annual blue books, China Metaverse Development Report (2022)was released in Beijing. All three blue books are guided by relevant experts from the Technology Industry Alliance and Beijing University of Technology and published under the authorization of Social Science Literature Press, bringing together experts, scholars, and industry representatives from regulators, banks, research institutes, and famous enterprises in the industry to jointly support and participate in the preparation.

Metaverse: The Ultimate Home Of The Soul

The metaverse, known as "the ultimate home of the human soul," is attracting the world's top digital platform companies and international financial capital to join in building this grand digital ecology at an unbelievable speed. Today, the metaverse is rapidly penetrating from games to various industries, triggering holistic changes in sectors such as retail, sports, industry, social, and office, touching off the rapid development of the new economy.

The "2022 Metaverse Mid-Year Investment and Financing Report" released from the statistics of the Big Data Institute shows that, in the first half of 2022, the total number of global metaverse investment events was 205, with a total investment and financing amount of more than 32 billion yuan. Among them, there were 40 domestic metaverse investment and financing events, with a total financing amount of 4.276 billion yuan.

Participants Of The Metaverse Ecosystem

Most of the pro-metaverse views are that after more than ten years of virtual digital ecological development, the market can build large virtual communities at the product level. The younger generation also has the ability and willingness to enjoy virtual digital life. People are eager to achieve a certain degree of self-liberation in the metaverse. Metaverse-related investment and financing data also show that the metaverse has excellent prospects and high investment value.

The big players of top digital consumer platforms have long invested considerable efforts in building the technology system and rule system of the metaverse and trying to be the builder and leaders of these systems. Digital giants such as Tencent, Baidu, Meta, and WiMi Hologram Cloud have already added to the metaverse. Pan-digital technologies such as VR, AR, 5G, and AI are accelerating their integration in the metaverse industry, trying to create a metaverse that fits their development ideas and business models in their way of understanding community and attracting the digital experience and digital consumption of user groups.

It is reported that WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ: WIMI), the first share of metaverse holographic AR, has carried out technology layout, R&D investment, and practical implementation in fields including cloud computing, 3D display, AR, 5G, and AI.WiMi has tried to create metaverse demonstration application scenarios in education, fashion, advertising, and sports. In addition to direct product-related technologies, WiMi focuses on AR technology, product, and content development. Driven by the "hardware + content" dual strategy, WiMi lays out the AR content ecosystem and has a mega reserve of high-quality AR 5000 pieces of content to enhance the layout of the metaverse.

It is an important carrier to develop the new field of the metaverse, which will vigorously promote the synergistic development of "virtual and reality, online and offline" of its related industries and help realize the development goal of the metaverse field of "strengthening the real with the virtual." In the cloud AR layout, WiMi establishes a holographic cloud AR rendering platform with cloud rendering, arithmetic scheduling, and cloud pushing to all-in-one terminals through arithmetic algorithm technology. By putting the high computational rendering process in the cloud, users can smoothly experience the AR 3A masterpiece with high arithmetic power requirements under the network environment of 5G bandwidth, which significantly reduces the threshold of users. Further rendering in the metaverse digital scene allows consumers to achieve a highly immersive online interactive experience, again presenting the public with a milestone industry experience.

The metaverse is immersive, extendable, real-time, perpetual, diversified, and decentralized. The metaverse opens a new era of the digital economy in terms of a "new user economy, hardware and network infrastructure, and blockchain technology," which will become a new driving force of the global economy. In the windfall of the metaverse in the next five to ten years, those who can get a bite of the cake will be the companies that cultivate their fields and have the right to speak in their areas. On the other hand, the capital market gives full and continuous support to the market players involved in the metaverse concept, and the logic behind this is worth pondering.

The Future Prospects Of Metaverse

In addition to the companies' efforts in the field of the metaverse, cities are not willing to lag. In China, some early and pilot cities have also started to use the "metaverse" as the traction of the digital economy and have been closely carrying out policy research and industry cultivation attempts. Beijing, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Hangzhou, and other cities have metaverse-related planning or park layout. For the whole metaverse, perhaps the metaverse is not the ultimate new ticket, but it is still one of the big ships to the new world in the future.

About XM Research Co, Ltd.

Hong Kong XM Technology Research Co., Limited is an independent specialist in market research for the technology sector. Their reputation for robust and credible research-based analysis is founded upon rigorous research principles and their ability to seek the opinions of senior decision-makers across technical and business functions in all business sectors and all major markets.

Contact Details

Hong Kong XM Technology Research Co., Limited

pr@xmresearchhk.com

Company Website

http://www.xmresearchhk.com/