Message from HM King Mohammed VI to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

MOROCCO, October 18 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, delivered, on Monday in Riyadh, a written message addressed by HM King Mohammed VI to His brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Bourita delivered the royal message during his meeting with the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah Al Saud.

The meeting, which was also attended by Moroccan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Mustapha Mansouri, is part of the ongoing communication between the leaders of the two countries, the distinguished relations that unite the two kingdoms and the strong fraternal relationship between HM King Mohammed VI and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The meeting was an opportunity to highlight the close cooperation relations between the two Kingdoms and the means to develop them further, in order to serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples, in accordance with the aspirations of the leaders of the two countries.

MAP 17 October 2022

