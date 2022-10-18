Government Working on New Roadmap to Improve Business Climate - Minister

MOROCCO, October 18 - The Government is working to develop a new roadmap for improving the business climate, which is seen as a precondition to simplify and facilitate investment and entrepreneurship, said Mohcine Jazouli, Minister Delegate in charge of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies, on Monday.

The Minister, who was responding to an oral question in the House of Representatives (lower house), said that the Government is committed to carrying out several reforms aimed at improving the business climate and turning it into a real lever of competitiveness, including access to productive land, renewable energy and necessary funding.

Along with the development of the new charter of investment and its implementing regulations, the Government is committed to taking concrete steps, through the holding of four inter-ministerial meetings, to ensure the implementation of this Charter, highlighting its priorities, in particular the simplification of administrative procedures, the effective implementation of the charter of administrative decentralization and facilitation of access to land.

Responding to a question on the simplification of administrative procedures for the Moroccan communities abroad, the Minister noted that the government is working to establish appropriate support mechanisms and guidance for Moroccans in the world, noting that work is underway to establish a special unit of reception and guidance of the Moroccan community.

He noted that only 10% of remittances from Moroccans living abroad, which amounted to MAD 93 billion in 2021, are directed to investment, and only 2% to productive investment, saying that the Executive aims to improve these indicators.



MAP 17 October 2022