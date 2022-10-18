Minister Delegate in Charge of National Defense Administration Receives AFRICOM Commander

MOROCCO, October 18 - On the High Instructions of His Majesty the King, Supreme Leader and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, the Minister Delegate to the Head of Government, in charge of the National Defense Administration, received on Monday, Army General Michael Langley, Commander of the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), on an official visit to the Kingdom from October 17 to 18, 2022, at the head of an important delegation.

The two officials expressed their satisfaction with the density and excellence of bilateral cooperation relations, through training and exchange of experiences and through the regular holding of joint exercises, including "African Lion" which remains the best realization of the interoperability of the forces of both countries, said a statement of the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces.

On the same day, and on the High Instructions of His Majesty the King, Supreme Leader and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, Lieutenant General, Inspector General of the FAR and Commander of the South Zone, received Army General Michael Langley, Commander of AFRICOM.

During this meeting, the FAR Inspector General and the AFRICOM Commander exchanged views on the different aspects of the cooperation between the FAR and AFRICOM, notably training and exchange of experiences.

The two officials also discussed the joint organization in Morocco of operational exercises such as "African Lion", while welcoming the success of previous editions and the know-how achieved by the FAR.

In particular, they stressed the assets of Morocco, both geographical and operational, for the planning, logistical support and conduct in Morocco of the next editions of "African Lion".

On this occasion, the FAR Inspector General and the AFRICOM Commander highlighted the decisive role of Morocco, as a major actor of peace and stability, capable of addressing the multiple security challenges of Africa, such as cross-border crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking and separatism-terrorism collusion.

At the end of these talks, General Langley visited the Directorate of Military History "DHM", where Moroccan-American preparations are underway for the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Operation Torch, scheduled for November 2022, the National Library of the Kingdom of Morocco in Rabat and the American Legation in Tangier, concludes the statement.

