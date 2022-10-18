Submit Release
Moroccan Sahara: UN SG Commends Morocco's Full Cooperation with MINURSO

MOROCCO, October 18 - In his report to the Security Council on Moroccan Sahara, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres highlighted the quality of cooperation between Moroccan authorities and MINURSO in Moroccan Sahara.

The UN's top official particularly thanked the Moroccan government for its full cooperation on issues related to Covid-19, stressing that the Royal Armed Forces and the Ministry of Health have continued to provide MINURSO's military and civilian personnel with anti-Covid vaccinations.

Guterres also highlighted the full cooperation and ongoing communication at the strategic level between MINURSO and the Royal Armed Forces, including through numerous visits by the MINURSO Force Commander and the Acting Force Commander to FAR headquarters between November 2021 and August 2022.

The UN Secretary General also welcomed the freedom of movement exercised by MINURSO in the Moroccan Sahara, allowing it to implement its mandate in the best possible operational conditions.

He also commended the strengthened commitment of Morocco with its Special Representative, Alexander Ivanko.


MAP 16 October 2022

 

