Pneumonia Testing Market Size, Share Expected to Gain USD 3.0 Billion, at a 6.5% CAGR by 2030

Pneumonia testing market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pneumonia testing industry was estimated at $1.6 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $3.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in adoption of point of care (POC) testing and development in the field of nucleic acid detection across the world drive the growth of the global pneumonia testing market. On the other hand, cultures, the traditional method, are still mostly used to detect pneumonia causative organisms, which hampers the growth to some extent. However, rise in healthcare expenditure, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and availability of reimbursements are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Abbott Laboratories

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• F-Hoffmann la Roche Ltd.

• Hologic Inc.

• BioMerieux

• Becton

• Quidel

• Dickenson and Company

• Meridian Biosciences

• Quest Diagnostics

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• Individuals suffering from Covid-19 are highly susceptible to pneumonia, and this factor impacted the global pneumonia testing market positively.

• Rise in R&D activities related to the treatment of Covid-19 associated pneumonia boosted the market growth yet more.

Based on types, the analyzers segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global pneumonia testing market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. Increase in the prevalence of pneumonia across the world drives the growth of the segment. The consumables segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.0% throughout the forecast period, due to frequent usage of pneumonia tests.

Based on method, the point of care testing segment held nearly three-fifths of the global pneumonia testing market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in the geriatric population, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy food habits, and several environmental factors propel the segment growth.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

