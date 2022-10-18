Air Fryer Market Analysis with Size, Growth Drivers, Trends and Key Players 2028 | Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

The key players in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., BLACK+DECKER Inc., Conair Corporation, AvalonBay, Inc., Breville Pty Ltd, Meyer Corp, GoWISE USA,

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Air Fryer?

An air fryer is a small kitchen appliance that uses hot air to cook food. The food is placed in a basket or tray, and the hot air circulates around it, cooking the food. Air fryers can be used to cook a variety of foods, including chicken, fish, vegetables, and French fries.

Air fryers are becoming increasingly popular as people look for alternatives to traditional frying methods. They offer a healthier option as they require less oil than deep frying. Additionally, air fryers can cook food quickly and evenly, making them ideal for busy families or those who want to eat healthy without sacrificing taste or convenience.

Air Fryer Market Size Analysis:

Air fryers have recently seen a surge in popularity, as consumers look for healthier alternatives to deep-fried foods. As a result, the air fryer market has grown exponentially in recent years and is expected to continue this trend.

The air fryer market will reach $XX Million by 2028, up from US$ 666.6 Mn in 2020. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

Compare and choose your best-fitting market report here- https://douglasinsights.com/air-fryer-market

Air Fryer Market Drivers:

Several factors drive the air fryer market. First, the health benefits of air frying are a major market driver. Air fryers offer a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods, requiring less oil and producing less harmful chemicals. Additionally, air fryers are more energy-efficient than traditional ovens, which is another factor driving the market.

The convenience of air fryers is also a major driver of the market. Air fryers are easy to use and require little cleanup. Additionally, many air fryers come with features that make them even more convenient, such as timers and automatic shut-off functions. The technological advancements made by the major key players are also creating lucrative market expansion opportunities in the air fryer industry. Increasing discretionary income is another factor driving the demand for air fryers, particularly in developing economies.

The growing popularity of home cooking is another factor driving the air fryer market. As people become more interested in cooking at home, they are increasingly looking for appliances that make the process easier. Air fryers fit this need perfectly, as they can be used to quickly cook a variety of foods.

Regional Outlook:

The air fryer market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to be the leading air fryers market due to consumers' growing health consciousness and their preference for healthy cooking methods. The European air fryer market is also expected to grow significantly due to the shifting consumer preference towards healthier alternatives.

The air fryer market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace due to increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyle patterns. Moreover, the growing popularity of Western culture is also fuelling the growth of the air fryer market in this region.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also expected to witness a considerable growth in the demand for air fryers in the coming years.

Browse the full report for market size, demands, trends, opportunities, growth analysis and many more here- https://douglasinsights.com/air-fryer-market

Air Fryer Market Keyplayers Analysis:

The air fryer market is highly competitive with the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the market. The key players in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., BLACK+DECKER Inc., Conair Corporation, AvalonBay, Inc., Breville Pty Ltd, Meyer Corporation, GoWISE USA, NuWave, LLC., Groupe SEB, Newell Brands, TATUNGUSA.COM, De’ Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Ming's Mark Inc., Bajaj Electricals Ltd, American Micronic Instruments (India) Private Limited, Gorenje, Gourmia, Inc., homeleader, Domu Brands Limited and Basix-Living among other domestic. These companies are focusing on product innovation and marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Questions Answered In This Report:

Covid 19 impact analysis on global Air Fryer industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Air Fryer market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Air Fryer market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Air Fryer market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report:

Statistics on Air Fryer and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Air Fryer across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2031 (forecast)

Table of Content:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase III-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global AF Market Snapshot

2.2. Global AF Market, By Product Type, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global AF Market, By Application, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global AF Market, By Distribution Channel, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.5. Global AF Market, By Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)

3. Global Air Fryer (AF) Market Analysis

3.1. Global AF Market Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Challenges

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, By Geography, 2018

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted

4. Global Air Fryer (AF) Market Value, By Product Type , 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Market Analysis

4.2. Digital

4.3. Manual

5. Global Air Fryer (AF) Market Value, By Application , 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Market Analysis

5.2. Residential

5.3. Commercial

6. Global Air Fryer (AF) Market Value, By Distribution Channel , 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Market Analysis

6.2. Offline

6.3. Online

7. North America Air Fryer (AF) Market Analysis, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.1. North America AF Market Value, By Product Type, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.1.1. Digital

7.1.2. Manual

7.2. North America AF Market Value, By Application, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1. Residential

7.2.2. Commercial

7.3. North America AF Market Value, By Distribution Channel, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.1. Offline

7.3.2. Online

7.4. North America AF Market Value, By Country, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.1. U.S.

7.4.2. Rest of North America

…………..Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

Access the complete market research report here - https://douglasinsights.com/air-fryer-market

Know the Pain & Gain of Consumer: Value proposition canvas - https://douglasinsights.com/blog/the-value-proposition-canvas-how-to-manage-consumer-pains-and-gains

About Douglas Insights-

Douglas insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.

Follow Our

Blog- https://douglasinsights.com/blog

LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/douglas-insights-uk-ltd/

Twitter- https://twitter.com/InsightsDouglas

