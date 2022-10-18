Computational Biology Market Size to Reach USD 31.5 Billion by 2031, At CAGR of 19.5%

Computational biology market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computational biology market generated USD 5.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 31.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players analzyed in the global computational biology market report include Altaris Capital Partner, Compugen Ltd., Certara, Genedata AG, Dassault Systems, DNAnexus, Nimbus Discovery, Instem, Rosa & co. Ltd., and Simulation Plus.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global computational biology market, owing to the rise in fear and spread of infections among people.

• Pharmaceutical and biotech companies came together with the government to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicine supply.

• Thus, the market is expected to experience a positive impact.

Based on application, the cellular and biological simulation segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-fourth of the global market. The drug discovery and disease modelling segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

Based on end use, the commercial segment held the majority market share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global market. The academics & research segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period.

