Storytelling workshop and communication workshop with Executive Performance Coach, Rob Hale

Following an exciting creativity and storytelling workshop conducted last year with Executive Performance Coach, Rob Hale, all the participants were keen to develop their skills in storytelling further and so we continued our exploration of storytelling with a follow-on workshop in June 2022. Our team was divided into groups and then developed individual stories from four random ‘ingredients’ generated by storytelling dice. Within each group, staff then told their stories and voted on the best story to put forward to the main competition. The group worked together to refine the story before the final competition. We finally had an exciting afternoon of dynamic, creative, and often moving stories presented in different styles, some chose role play, some mime, and others quite simple narration. The team then voted on the three winning stories and reflected on the elements which impressed them from each story.

Similarly, in Nepalgunj, a communication workshop was conducted to enhance the communication skills of field staff. The field staff practiced fun exercises for building effective communication skills and collaborative relationships.

