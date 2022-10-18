OKX offers wallet support for Aptos Network and lists APT as Aptos Mainnet launches

After becoming one of the first multi-chain wallets to integrate Aptos Network, OKX is offering Aptos users a prize pool, airdrops and lucky draws

OKX has also listed Aptos’s native token, APT, for spot trading, while OKX Blockdream Ventures has committed funds to support projects on the Aptos ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has launched a number of activations in coordination with the launch of the Aptos Mainnet. Aptos is a layer 1 project that aims to develop a safe, scalable, and upgradeable Web3 Infrastructure

OKX Wallet is one of the first multi-chain wallets to integrate the Aptos Network and its broader ecosystem. Users can now view and transfer Aptos tokens using the OKX Wallet Mobile App, and soon do the same on the OKX Wallet web extension. Users can also look forward to trading on Aptos network via OKX’s multi-chain DEX in the coming weeks. OKX DEX provides users with the best prices and supports 10+ chains, allowing cross chain swap of any tokens within a highly secure environment.

OKX has also listed APT on its spot trading markets as of October 18. APT is Aptos’s native token for network fees, validator staking and governance. APT withdrawals on OKX will open at 10:00am UTC on October 19.

OKX Blockdream Ventures has also allocated funds to invest in projects on the Aptos blockchain. OKX Blockdream Ventures will invest 10 million USD from its 100 million USD fund to provide services and resources for high-quality projects in the Aptos ecosystem.

Finally, OKX is launching a special promotion just for Aptos users. In addition to a $15,000 prize pool, participants will be offered the chance to share in a gas airdrop prize, to participate in a trade to win contest and to invite their friends to share in an extra $5,000 prize. More on these competitions can be found here .

