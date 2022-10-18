North America Perfume Market to Grow at 3.17% During 2022-2027, Impelled by Rising Trend of Personalized Perfumes

North America Perfume Market Trends

The market in North America is primarily driven by the growing preference for personal grooming among the masses.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled " North America Perfume Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the North America Perfume market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The North America perfume market size reached US$ 6.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.17% during 2022-2027.

Note: Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Request to Get the Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/North-america-perfume-market/requestsample

Market Overview:

Perfumes refer to a mixture of fragrant essential oils or aroma compounds, fixatives, solvents, etc., usually in liquid form, which offers a pleasant smell to the individual. Some of the common natural ingredients used in the manufacturing of perfumes include flowers, fruits, grasses, leaves, balsams, gums, resins, spices, woods, roots, etc. They signify the style and personality of a person, and a good scent also influences moods, emotions, behavior, perception, and thoughts. As such, perfumes are widely adopted in the personal care and cosmetics sectors. Apart from this, they are widely available in specialty stores, departmental stores, online stores, supermarkets, etc.

North America Perfume Market Trends:

The emerging trend of personal grooming and the escalating demand for youth-oriented and exotic fragrances are among the key factors augmenting the North America perfume market. Besides this, the inflating requirement for luxury perfumes among the Millennial population, owing to the rising income levels and the elevating living standards of the consumers, is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, various key market players are introducing rich fragrances with natural ingredients, including oud, musk, amber, exotic flowers, etc., which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the easy product availability via online retail channels and the expanding working women population are expected to fuel the North America perfume market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the North America perfume market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Segmentation covered in this North America perfume market report are:

The report has segmented the North America perfume market on the basis of perfume type, category, distribution channel and country.

Based on Perfume Type:

• Premium Perfume Products

• Mass Perfume Products

Based on Category:

• Female Fragrances

• Male Fragrances

• Unisex Fragrances

Based on Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Retailers

• Online Stores

• Others

Regional Analysis

• United States

• Canada

Get in Touch with our Expert Team for Inquire or Further Information: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1767&flag=C

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation by component, deployment, enterprises and region.

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape for Market

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Beauty and Personal Care Industry Reports:

Saudi Arabia Perfume Market

Beauty Devices Market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.