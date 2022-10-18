Digital Pathology Market Analysis with Size, Growth Drivers, Trends and Key Players 2028 | Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Digital Pathology?

Digital pathology involves the acquisition, management, sharing, and interpretation of pathology data, including slides and data, in a digital setting. When glass slides are captured with a scanning device, a high-resolution digital image is produced that can be viewed on a computer screen or mobile device.

The technological advances in digital pathology systems, the growing preference for telepathology in remote areas, and the use of digital pathology to diagnose cancer are the primary factors driving the market.

In remote areas, the lack of pathology specialists and the lack of infrastructure required to operate a pathology lab without interruption are the greatest obstacles. With a digitised workflow, a pathologist can receive a patient's slides in minutes as opposed to weeks; frozen section samples can be read and controlled remotely in real time, reducing the pathologist's travel time. In October of 2019, Motic China Group Co., Ltd. introduced FS-Live, a new digital scanning solution for hospitals. It is an image streaming system with real-time control software that connects pathologists immediately to a MoticEasyScan Pro or a networked MoticEasyScan One for remote diagnosis. It brings an operating room and a lab to the pathologist, increasing caseload efficiency by eliminating travel hours and on-site time for experts, and allowing large hospitals to consult with specialists located anywhere.

Digital Pathology Market Size Analysis:

The global digital pathology market is expected to reach US$ 1,892.40 million by 2028,. The market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period.

Digital Pathology Market Drivers:

As the prevalence of chronic diseases rises, early diagnosis of these conditions is anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period. Due to the development of affordable scanners and other equipment, the market for digital pathology is anticipated to grow in the coming years. As the incidence of cancer rises, more digital pathology devices are being purchased on the market. The late diagnosis of cancer leads to complications, particularly in cases of blood and lung cancers, which require substantial capital resources.

Digital pathology has proven to be an effective tool for scientific research, as demonstrated by the rising demand for these systems in the cancer research industry. Government investors are also drawn to the market by the emergence of digital pathology systems for clinical diagnostic applications.

In recent years, digital pathology has flourished as more funding has been allocated to biosimilar research and development programmes, especially for cancer and COVID-19 treatments. The demand for digital pathology devices to diagnose, investigate, and invent effective healthcare solutions is on the rise as market participants develop more cost-effective solutions.

Regional Outlook:

The digital pathology market is expected to grow at a healthy rate in the coming years. This can be attributed to the rising demand for advanced diagnostic methods and the increasing adoption of tissue-based diagnosis.

North America is expected to be the leading market for digital pathology due to the presence of a large number of key players in the region. Moreover, the increasing awareness about the benefits of digital pathology is also propelling the growth of this market in North America.

Europe is another major market for digital pathology due to the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures and the rising incidence of chronic diseases. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for digital pathology due to factors such as the rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable incomes.

Digital Pathology Market Keyplayers Analysis:

Key players in this market are Leica Biosystems (Danaher), Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Olympus Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mikroscan Technologies, Inspirata, Inc., 3DHISTECH Ltd., Visiopharm A/S, Huron Technologies International, Inc., ContextVision AB.

Key Questions Answered In This Report

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Digital Pathology industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Digital Pathology market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Digital Pathology market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Digital Pathology market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

• Statistics on Digital Pathology and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Digital Pathology across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2031 (forecast)

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

