Stair Lift Market worth $986.2 million by 2027 at a growth rate of 7.4% - IndustryARC

Advancements in Technology and the Awareness Pertinent to the Availability of Advanced Products act as a Driver for the Stair Lift Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stair Lift Market Size is estimated to reach $986.2 million by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. A stair lift is a form of a device that helps the patient/consumer to transport between floors in various places such as residential or commercial. The stair lift consists of railing systems that are tailored to the stair/railing. The speed of a general stair lift is close to 0.2 feet per second. The device is extensively used by people who suffer from musculoskeletal disorders like osteoporosis or other forms of conditions that impair the quality and physical movement of life. Stair lifts are generally controlled via remote, or the controls are present on the seat. Owing to technological advancement in the field of medical devices for the older population or disabled population and transportation, the opportunities for the market players to expand the product reach are immense.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, Europe held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to factors such as an increase in the average age of the population along with critical government support for the problems faced by the elderly. However, North America is estimated to be the fastest-growing region owing to an advancing geriatric patient pool with active technological innovation.

A rising population of older adults with improvements in life expectancy along with technological advancements and active government support for the disabled will act as a key driver for the market. However, higher set-up cost in the residential segment impedes the market growth.

A detailed analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Stair Lift Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Stair Lift Market Segmentation - By Rail Orientation

Stair Lift Market can be further segmented into Straight and Curved. Straight dominated the market in the year 2021. It is owing to a sizable difference in the total cost to be borne by residents/entities. Critically, the refurbished form of products is popular in the following rail orientation, which will drive the market. However, the curved form of rail-oriented products will grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to a scaling application of refurbished stair lifts and rental stair lifts in commercial spaces with complex designs supporting the overall infrastructure.

Stair Lift Market Segmentation - By Application

The Stair Lift Market can be further segmented into Residential, Healthcare and Commercial. The residential segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the preference of the older population or disabled population towards buying products and services which would allow them to lead an independent life, not dependant on spouses or children, or day-care. As per EU Disability Forum, nearly 100 million people live with disabilities. However, the Health Care segment is the fastest growing, with a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the rising influx of patients in the settings and the ability of stairlifts to transport patients up and down the levels.

Stair Lift Market Segmentation - By Geography

Stair Lift Market on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. Europe held a dominant market share of 38% in the year 2021. It is owing to a strong presence of the disabled population along with a stronger hold of the older population with medical ailments, which propel the demand for stair-lift in the region. As per Eurostat, the geriatric population holds a size of 90.5 million in 2019, which is expected to grow at a considerable pace in the period. However, North America is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the stair lift industry are

1. Anhui Hongyang Chemical Co. Ltd.

2. Jinlomg Technology Group Co. Ltd.

3. Shanghai Innojade International Co. Ltd.

4. Eastman Chemical Company

5. Emery Oleochemicals

