Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa commemorates the 5th year anniversary of the liberation of Marawi City

PHILIPPINES, October 18 - Press Release
October 17, 2022

As we commemorate the 5th year of Marawi liberation, let us remember the bravery and heroism of Filipinos, uniformed personnel and civilians, who valiantly fought for peace. Let us not forget the resiliency of our Maranao brothers and sisters who continue to patiently wait for the full rehabilitation of their beloved city.

We look forward to the time when we shall no longer have to pay for peace with our lives. As chairperson of the Senate Special Committee on Marawi City Rehabilitation and Victims' Compensation, I will continue to support and give priority to the needs of our people from Marawi City to help them completely rebuild their lives. Our task will not end with the full rehabilitation of the city, we will continue to march on towards a developed, progressive and peaceful Marawi City.

