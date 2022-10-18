PHILIPPINES, October 18 - Press Release

October 18, 2022 Robin: DOST Holds Key to Unlocking PH's Natural Resources Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=unDVFqmbWJc The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) holds the key to discovering and harnessing our natural resources so the Philippines can solve its debt and energy problems, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla said on Monday. Padilla said a science-based method of unlocking new technologies in using our natural resources for energy - including nuclear energy - can address the problem of high costs of power as well as its potential shortage. Similarly, he said a science-based method of locally processing minerals may mean big revenues, in turn helping address the country's debt woes. "Kaya kami nakikiusap at ako kumakatok sa pintuan ng DOST, dahil nasa inyo ang pag-asa, kung magkakaroon talaga tayo ng pagsasaliksik sa agham at talagang gagamitin natin lahat ng resources ng bansa (This is why we are knocking on the doors of the DOST - because our hope lies with you - in finding ways to harness our natural resources)," Padilla said at the Senate hearing on the 2023 budget of the DOST. "Isipin nyo: Langis, gas, gold, copper, nickel, bromate - lahat na nasa atin na po, $1.4 trilyon napakalaking bagay po sana. At kayo ang tinitingnan namin talagang makaka-solve sa problema ng Inang Bayang Pilipinas (Just think about it - oil, gas, gold, copper, nickel, bromate - all these minerals are found here. The information that all our metallic mineral reserves amounting to $1.4 trillion means a lot. And we are counting on the DOST to solve our problems in this regard by finding ways to harness them)," he added. Also, Padilla noted it is sad that the Philippines, despite having so much natural resources, will borrow some P2.207 trillion for next year. During the hearing, Enrico Paringit, Executive Director of the Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD), noted there are projects to find ways to locally process copper and nickel in the Philippines - a potential major source of income. Philippine Nuclear Research Institute director Carlo Arcilla added they continue to conduct research on nuclear power plants to address the problem of energy. Arcilla added they can run the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant safely, although the political decision on whether to allow the BNPP to run lies with the Department of Energy. "Gusto ko malaman nyo na napakalaki ng responsibilidad ninyo (I want you to know that you have a big responsibility)," Padilla told the DOST. ***** Robin: DOST, Susi sa Pagtuklas at Paggamit ng Yaman ng Bayan Nasa Kagawaran ng Agham at Teknolohiya (DOST) ang susi sa pagtuklas at paggamit ng yaman ng bansa para makaalpas ang Pilipinas sa problema nito sa enerhiya at utang, ayon kay Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong Lunes. Ani Padilla, ang pagtuklas at paggamit ng makabagong teknolohiya sa ating natural resources para maging enerhiya - kasama ang nuclear energy - ay makakatugon sa problema ng mahal na kuryente at ang potensyal na kakulangan nito. Ipinunto naman ni Padilla na malaki ang kikitain ng bansa kung may paraan ito para lokal na makaproseso ng mga mineral - at makakatulong ito sa paglutas ng problema sa utang. "Kaya kami nakikiusap at ako kumakatok sa pintuan ng DOST, dahil nasa inyo ang pag-asa, kung magkakaroon talaga tayo ng pagsasaliksik sa agham at talagang gagamitin natin lahat ng resources ng bansa," iginiit ni Padilla sa pagdinig sa 2023 budget ng Department of Science and Technology (DOST). "Isipin nyo: Langis, gas, gold, copper, nickel, bromate - lahat na nasa atin na po, $1.4 trilyon napakalaking bagay po sana. At kayo ang tinitingnan namin talagang makaka-solve sa problema ng Inang Bayang Pilipinas," dagdag niya. Dagdag ni Padilla, nakakalungkot na P2.207 trilyon ang uutangin ng Pilipinas sa 2023 samantalang napakayaman ng Pilipinas. Sa pagdinig, ibinunyag ni Enrico Paringit, Executive Director ng Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD), na may proyekto sila ngayon para malaki ang kikitain sa pamamagitan ng pagproseso ng copper at nickel dito sa Pilipinas. Ayon naman kay Philippine Nuclear Research Institute director Carlo Arcilla, patuloy ang pananaliksik sa paggamit ng nuclear power plant para matugunan ang problema ng kakulangan ng kuryente. Pinunto rin ni Arcilla na maaari pang patakbuhin nang ligtas ang Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, bagama't ang Department of Energy ang gagawa ng political decision para rito. "Gusto ko malaman nyo na napakalaki ng responsibilidad ninyo," ani Padilla sa DOST. *****