PHILIPPINES, October 18 - Press Release

October 18, 2022 Jinggoy proposes free medical and dental services for indigent, street children SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has proposed the approval of a legislation requiring all health institutions in the country to extend free services to indigent and street children in need of immediate medical and dental treatment. Estrada noted that despite the enactment of the Anti-Hospital Deposit law, some hospitals continue to demand advance payment as a prerequisite for administering basic emergency care. "We should put an end to such practice by providing a law that would require both private and public hospitals and clinics to render free medical and dental services to indigent children and penalize those who will violate such requirement," he said. "Only through a concrete legislative measure can we fully realize the principles and policies sought to be affected by the various laws protecting the rights of the child," Estrada added. The senator, in filing Senate Bill No. 1107 or the proposed Indigent Children Free Medical and Dental Service Act, cited Article XV, Section 3 (2) of the Constitution and PD 603 or the Child and Youth Welfare Code on the Rights of the Child that ensure the rights of all children in the country without distinction and discrimination. Proposed to be covered in Estrada's bill are those 18 years old and below who have no visible means of support or whose parents or guardians have no means of providing for their immediate medical and dental needs. Under the bill, all hospitals, medical and dental centers, clinics and other health institutions that provide frontline medical services throughout the country will be mandated to provide free medical treatment and dental healthcare to indigent children. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) shall determine if the child is indigent while the Department of Health (DOH) shall coordinate with the implementation of free medical and dental services for indigent children. Libreng medical at dental services para sa batang mahihirap at batang lansangan, iminungkahi ni Jinggoy IMINUNGKAHI ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ang pagsasabatas kanyang panukala na nag-aatas sa lahat ng health institutions sa bansa na magbigay ng libreng serbisyo sa mga mahihirap at mga batang lansangan na nangangailangan ng agarang medikal na atensyon pati na ng dental treatment. Ani Estrada, sa kabila ng pagsasabatas ng Anti-Hospital Deposit law, mayroon pa ring mga ospital na patuloy na naniningil ng paunang bayad bilang kondisyon bago magsagawa ng kaukulang basic emergency care. "Dapat ng matigil ang mga ganitong gawain sa pamamagitan ng pagkakaroon ng batas na mag-aatas sa mga pribado at pampublikong ospital at klinika na magbigay ng libreng serbisyong medical at dental sa mga mahihirap na bata at parusahan ang mga lalabag dito," aniya. "Sa pamamagitan lamang ng isang kongkretong batas maaari nating makamit ang mga prinsipyo at patakarang hinahangad na maipatupad ng iba't ibang batas na nagsusulong para pangalagaan ang mga karapatan ng bata," dagdag ni Estrada. Sa paghahain ng kanyang Senate Bill No. 1107 o ang panukalang Indigent Children Free Medical and Dental Service Act, binanggit ng senador ang Article XV, Section 3 (2) ng Konstitusyon at ang PD 603 o ang Child and Youth Welfare Code on the Rights of the Child na parehas na nagtitiyak ng mga karapatan ng lahat ng bata sa bansa nang walang pagtatangi at diskriminasyon. Saklaw sa panukalang batas ni Estrada ang mga batang edad 18 pababa na walang pantustos, maging ang kanilang mga magulang o tagapag-alaga, sa kanilang agarang medikal na pangangailangan at dental treatment. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, lahat ng ospital, medical at dental centers, clinics at iba pang institusyong pangkalusugan na nagbibigay ng frontline medical services sa buong bansa ay maaatasan na magbigay ng libreng medical treatment at dental healthcare sa mga mahihirap na bata. Tutukuyin ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) kung talagang mahirap ang bata habang ang Department of Health (DOH) ay makikipag-ugnayan sa pagpapatupad ng libreng serbisyong medical at dental services para sa mga mahihirap na bata.