Vietnamese Party delegation visits Cambodia

PHNOM PENH — A Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) delegation led by Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng is on a visit to Cambodia.

The visit, from October 17-19, is at the invitation of Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Vice President and President of the Senate of Cambodia Say Chhum.

Meeting with King Norodom Sihamoni on Monday, Thưởng congratulated Cambodia on its great and comprehensive achievements and expressed his belief that Cambodians will reap more attainments in national construction and development in the future.

Việt Nam always attaches importance and gives the top priority to its relationship with Cambodia, he said, expressing thanks for the wholehearted, valuable and effective support that late King Norodom Sihanouk and King Norodom Sihamoni have given to Việt Nam.

King Norodom Sihamoni laid emphasis on the fine neighbourliness, friendship and mutual support between Việt Nam and Cambodia, and noted with pleasure efforts by the two countries’ leaders to consolidate and enhance the bilateral cooperation, for interests of their people, and for peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.

The King also congratulated Việt Nam on its achievements, especially in COVID-19 prevention and control, post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and development, and its rising position in the international arena.

He thanked Việt Nam for its assistance to Cambodia in escaping from the genocidal regime in the past.

The same day, Thưởng held talks with Say Chhum, during which they agreed on orientations for cooperation between the two Parties, saying high-level meetings hold great significance.

They will coordinate cooperation mechanisms between the two Parties and States, and their localities, especially those sharing the border line.

They also emphasised the importance of the relations between Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia and their Parties, and consented to effectively implement the reached contents to enhance their trust.

Thuong and Say Chhum shared the view that Việt Nam and Cambodia need to create breakthroughs in economic, socio-cultural, and scientific-technological cooperation, improve the efficiency of collaboration in trade and investment, and promote connectivity between the two economies, particularly in transportation, telecom, energy, finance, banking, agriculture and tourism.

The two countries will also strengthen cooperation in national defence, security and diplomacy, coordinate to ensure border security, and continue to support each other at multilateral forums.

They will maintain and work to improve the efficiency of cooperation between Party commissions, ministries, State agencies, people’s organisations and localities.

At the end of the talks, the officials signed an agreement on delegation exchange between the CPV and the CPP for 2022-2024. — VNS