Villar calls for government's preferential treatment on local goods, industries, and manufacturers

Senator Mark A. Villar presided over the budget hearing of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and its attached agencies yesterday, 17 October 2022, and promised to support local industries.

"We appreciate DTI's initiative to help boost our local industries. The use of infrastructure and technology will definitely help us", Sen. Villar said.

DTI presented various programs that cater to the welfare of local firms, some of which are the establishment of the Regional Inclusive Innovation Center, the Construction of Shared Facilities Program, and the Artificial Intelligence Roadmap.

DTI Budget Sponsor Mark Villar also asked on the availability of line of credit for local firms in order to support them financially.

According to the Department of Trade and Industry, foreign investors are given a line of credit that expedites payment while on the other hand, the same line of credit isn't available for local companies.

"Dapat mas malaki po ang suporta natin sa ating nga local manufacturers dahil sila talaga ang naka base dito. Kailangan talaga bigyan ng preferential treatment ang ating mga local industries dahil sila ang nakakapag generate ng maraming trabaho para sa ating mga kababayan", Villar ended

Sen Villar said that he will file bills that will help the local industries and support MSMEs all around the country.