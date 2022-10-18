PHILIPPINES, October 18 - Press Release

October 18, 2022 REVILLA WANTS LAPID KILLING INVESTIGATED FURTHER Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. has asked the Philippine National Police (PNP) to continue investigating the killing of Broadcaster Percy "Lapid" Mabasa, despite the police taking the principal suspect into custody. Joel Estorial, the alleged hitman, surrendered to the PNP on Monday (October 17) allegedly out of fear. This call comes after concerns over the possible closing of the case. According to the PNP manual a case is considered solved and closed "when the following elements concur: 1) the offender has been identified; 2) there is sufficient evidence to charge him; 3) the offender has been taken into custody; and 4) the offender has been charged before the prosecutor's office or court of appropriate jurisdiction." The lawmaker expressed that the case cannot be considered solved because Estorial's cohorts are still at large, and the mastermind has yet to be identified. "Liban kasi dito kay Estorial, may tatlo pa raw siyang kasama sa pagpatay na hindi pa nahuhuli," Revilla said. "In addition, there is a grave concern over his (Estorial) revelations that the order to kill Percy came from inside Bilibid," he explained. "Kailangan imbestigahan at matunton 'yan." Revilla today filed Resolution No. 264 asking the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs to conduct an inquiry in aid of legislation to look into how persons in the New Bilibid Prison seemingly run their criminal enterprises from inside the National Penitentiary. "Parang wala na yatang katapusan ito - na yung mga sindikato sa loob pa mismo ng Bilibid pinatatakbo ang kanilang mga krimen," said Revilla. "Kung totoo itong sinasabi ni Estorial, sobrang nakakagalit na abot ng nasa loob ang sinumang nasa labas, at hawak nila ang buhay ng sinumang pipiliin nila," he stressed. "Kalokohan na masyado that government resources are being used to in effect protect these masterminds who are housed in a government facility, 'di ba?", Revilla added. "This is why the PNP must continue investigating, and we at Senate must seek the explanation of the Bureau of Corrections. This must stop," Revilla ended.