Acne Medication Market Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, and Top Leading Players, For 2020 - 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Acne medication market by therapeutic class, formulation, type, acne type, distribution channel, and region: opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2019-2027,”. The global acne medication market was valued at $11,865.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $13,357.57 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.80% from 2020 to 2027.

Increasing prevalence of acne worldwide, unhealthy urban lifestyle, increase in pollution and focus on skin care products are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the side effects associated with acne medications and enhancements and the presence of alternative treatment options such as laser therapy hinder the market growth.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:

• This pandemic has disrupted growth in many economies across various domains. Impact of COVID-19 pandemic remained negative for key players in the acne medication market.

• Many dermatologist clinics are facing a difficulty due to lockdown, which has led to a drop in number of patient visits to clinics.

• Deleterious impact is being compensated by some means with the use of telemedicine.

By therapeutic class, the retinoids segment accounted for the largest share in 2019. Retinoids are most effective for moderate to severe acne because they block pores, allowing topical creams and gels to work better. Furthermore, retinoids reduce post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, while preventing any new acne from forming on the skin.

Based on type, currently, the prescription drug segment is the revenue generating segment in the market. Prescription acne products such as antibiotics are usually combined with benzoyl peroxide or topical retinoid to form an effective combination, which will drive the prescription acne medication market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increase in number of product launches, high demand for acne treatments and increase in healthcare expenditure as well as growing awareness of newly developed treatments that can replace traditional acne treatments in this region.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Almirall SA.,

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.,

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK),

• Johnson & Johnson,

• Galderma S.A,

• Mayne Pharma Group Limited,

• Mylan N.V.,

• Pfizer Inc.,

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited,

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

