Human Microbiome Market Size, Application (Therapeutics, Diagnostics), Leading Key Players, Future Prospects, 2022-2027

Human Microbiome Market Size Report 2022-2027

The growing incidences of infections and chronic lifestyle diseases across the globe owing to microbial dysbiosis are among the key factors driving the market.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Human Microbiome Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global human microbiome market size reached US$ 558.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,827.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9% during 2022-2027. Human microbiomes are a group of microorganisms, including bacteria, bacteriophage, fungi, protozoa, and viruses present on and within the body. They reside inside various human tissues and biofluids, including skin, mammary glands, placenta, seminal fluid, uterus, ovarian follicles, saliva, oral mucosa, conjunctiva, and gastrointestinal tracts. The human microbiome help digest food, regulate the immune system, protect against various bacteria that cause diseases, and produce vitamin B12, thiamine, and riboflavin that help in blood coagulation. Consequently, they are used in prebiotics, diagnostic devices, probiotics, medical drugs, and supplements. Apart from this, the human microbiome is further utilized to treat metabolic, gastrointestinal, neurological, central nervous, and autoimmune disorders.

Human Microbiome Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing need for therapeutics to deal with various lifestyle diseases, such as obesity, antibiotic resistance, cancer, gastrointestinal, bowel and Crohn’s syndrome, and genomic ailments are primarily driving the market growth. Additionally, the microbiome present in human guts possesses the capacity to enhance the efficiency of therapeutic compounds, which is further supplementing the product demand amongst vaccine manufacturers. Furthermore, technological advancements in metagenomics, next-generation sequencing-based genetic testing, and high throughput microbiome characterization procedures are favoring the market growth. Moreover, major mergers and acquisitions (M&A) amongst key players to improve product portfolios and ongoing research and development (R&D) of new drugs for disease indications are impelling the market growth. Besides this, steadfast expansion of the healthcare sector and increasing investments in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries are propelling the market forward.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the human microbiome market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• 4D pharma plc

• Atlas Biomed Group Limited

• BIOHM

• BiomX

• Bione

• DayTwo Inc.

• ENTEROME

• Ferring B.V.

• Finch Therapeutics

• Second Genome Inc.

• SynBioBeta LLC

• Synthetic Biologics Inc.

• Vedanta Biosciences Inc.

• Viome Inc.

Key Highlights of the Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global human microbiome market on the basis of product, application, disease type and region.

Breakup by Product:

• Probiotics

• Prebiotics

• Diagnostic Tests

• Drugs

• Medical Food

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Therapeutics

• Diagnostics

Breakup by Disease Type:

• Obesity

• Diabetes

• Autoimmune Disorders

• Cancer

• Gastrointestinal Disorders

• Central Nervous System Disorders

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

