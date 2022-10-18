Shaw Industries Selected for Governor's Made in Alabama Showcase

Shaw's Andalusia facility is one of 14 honorees invited to participate in event at the State Capitol.

ANDALUSIA, Ala., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaw Industries Group, Inc.'s (Shaw) Andalusia, Ala. manufacturing facility was one of 14 businesses selected by Governor Kay Ivey to participate in the second annual Made in Alabama Showcase at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery on Oct. 14, 2022.

Shaw and the other participating businesses were selected for producing exceptional products with exemplary service in Alabama. The event was held in partnership with the Alabama Department of Commerce and attendees included elected officials, state employees, members of the media and the public.

"Today's Made in Alabama Showcase offered an excellent opportunity for some of Alabama's top companies to demo their products and connect with other businesses," said Governor Ivey. "A vital part of the community for the last 30 years, Shaw Industries is Covington County's largest employer and remains dedicated to ensuring its work environment is representative of the top-notch products offered to consumers. I'm proud to have this world-leading company here in Alabama and am thankful for their participation in this year's Made in Alabama Showcase."

Plant 65, Shaw's Andalusia facility, creates fiber used to manufacture its residential and commercial carpets. Over the past three years, Shaw has invested in plant upgrades that improve efficiency, production, ergonomics and safety for more than 1,100 associates who work at the plant. Shaw has also made major investments in its people and their health and wellbeing with the recent opening of the on-site Shaw Family Health Center. The Shaw Family Health Center provides primary care, acute care, behavioral health and wellness services to the company's local associates and their dependents.

"As Shaw continues its work to create a better future for our people, customers and communities, we will continue to invest in our associates and our operations in Andalusia," states David Morgan, Shaw executive vice president of operations. "Our people and their passion for their work is reflected in the innovative products and solutions they create for our customers."

Brent Floyd, site director for Shaw Plant 65, states, "Shaw is proud to be the largest employer in Covington County. With the incredible support of our associates and the Andalusia community, we can continue to empower our people to drive next-generation manufacturing initiatives into our facility. We are honored to be one of the 14 leading companies featured at this prestigious event."

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. supplies carpet, resilient, hardwood, laminate, tile and stone, synthetic turf, and other specialty products to residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company meets its diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Floorigami, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Sports Turf, Southwest Greens and more.

Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with more than $6 billion in annual revenue and more than 20,000 associates worldwide. Headquartered in Dalton, Ga., Shaw has salespeople and/or offices located throughout the U.S. as well as Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, India, Mexico, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Visit http://www.shawinc.com for more information.

