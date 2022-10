Cough Syrup Market Covers Detail Analysis (Impact of Covid-19), Share, Size, Future Opportunity to 2027

Cough Syrup Market

Cough syrup market was valued at $5,232.73 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,108.25 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œCough Syrup Market By Product Type, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Region: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027,โ€. The global cough syrup market was valued at $5,232.73 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,108.25 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027.

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10677

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ:

โ€ข A dry cough can be a sign of something minor, such as allergies or cold, but it is also a major symptom of COVID-19.

โ€ข As per scientists, dextromethorphan has a โ€œpro-viralโ€ effect, which is used for the treatment of dry cough.

โ€ข This pro-viral effect of the drugs helps the coronavirus to replicate and hijack the cells, which can make COVID-19 positive patients feel sicker.

โ€ข Therefore, researchers suggested to avoid cold and flu medicines, especially dextromethorphan, during the pandemic.

Based on product type, the combination pharmaceuticals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is credited with treating various respiratory ailments.

By age group, the adult segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as cough syrups are mainly recommended by the government for the adult age group and the pediatric age group cannot be supplied without OTC cough syrups prescription.

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance from 2020 to 2027 due to easy availability of cough syrups in retail pharmacies, growing geriatric population, and less stringent laws related to abuse. Medicines for coughs and colds in the region.

๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10677

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

โ€ข Novartis AG,

โ€ข Pfizer, Inc.,

โ€ข Merck KGaA,

โ€ข GlaxoSmithKline plc,

โ€ข Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

โ€ข Acela Pharmaceuticals, LLC,

โ€ข Reckitt Benckiser Group plc,

โ€ข Sanofi, etc. Procter & Gamble

โ€ข Abbott Laboratories

๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ:

Gene Therapy Market

Genetic Testing Market

๐€๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐œ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ง | ๐‹๐ข๐›๐ซ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ | ๐Ÿ ๐˜๐ž๐š๐ซ ๐’๐ฎ๐›๐ฌ๐œ๐ซ๐ข๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

๐€๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐‹๐ข๐›๐ซ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐’๐ฎ๐›๐ฌ๐œ๐ซ๐ข๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง | ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’ ๐๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐›๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐›๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

โ€œWe have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest.โ€

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of โ€œMarket Research Reportsโ€ and โ€œBusiness Intelligence Solutions.โ€ AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.