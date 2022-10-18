Cough Syrup Market Covers Detail Analysis (Impact of Covid-19), Share, Size, Future Opportunity to 2027

Cough Syrup Market

Cough syrup market was valued at $5,232.73 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,108.25 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cough Syrup Market By Product Type, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Region: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027,”. The global cough syrup market was valued at $5,232.73 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,108.25 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:

• A dry cough can be a sign of something minor, such as allergies or cold, but it is also a major symptom of COVID-19.

• As per scientists, dextromethorphan has a “pro-viral” effect, which is used for the treatment of dry cough.

• This pro-viral effect of the drugs helps the coronavirus to replicate and hijack the cells, which can make COVID-19 positive patients feel sicker.

• Therefore, researchers suggested to avoid cold and flu medicines, especially dextromethorphan, during the pandemic.

Based on product type, the combination pharmaceuticals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is credited with treating various respiratory ailments.

By age group, the adult segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as cough syrups are mainly recommended by the government for the adult age group and the pediatric age group cannot be supplied without OTC cough syrups prescription.

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance from 2020 to 2027 due to easy availability of cough syrups in retail pharmacies, growing geriatric population, and less stringent laws related to abuse. Medicines for coughs and colds in the region.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Novartis AG,

• Pfizer, Inc.,

• Merck KGaA,

• GlaxoSmithKline plc,

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

• Acela Pharmaceuticals, LLC,

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc,

• Sanofi, etc. Procter & Gamble

• Abbott Laboratories

