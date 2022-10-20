Whittier Welcomes Healthy New Options: Nevera Juice Bar is Now Open

Nevera Juice Bar Whittier

WHITTIER, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After much anticipation, the new Nevera Juice Bar in Whittier is now open, and patrons are pouring in. The grand opening took place this past spring, making the Whittier location the company’s fourth location.

“I’m ecstatic about the expansion,” stated company founder and CEO, Salvador Palafox. “What began as a personal mission to introduce the people in my hometown of Montebello to a healthier way of living has come full circle. Whittier is a fantastic place with great people. We’ve had a great reception and look forward to having an impact on the community. It’s a good feeling to know Nevera is making a difference in so many lives.”

Like the other three establishments, the Nevera Juice Bar in Whittier features healthy food options that are sourced from the finest all-natural ingredients available. All drinks and dishes are made with fresh fruits and vegetables.

Fresh juices are one of the main attractions, featuring signature specialty blends like Green Juice with all things green like apple, cucumber, spinach, kale, parsley, mint, lime kiwi, lettuce for achieving and maintaining optimal health, lowering cholesterol, aiding digestion, and boosting immunities. The popular Energizer crafted with carrot, apple, and ginger boosts energy, promotes digestive health, and helps treat nausea. Other power-packed juice concoctions that target specific health objectives include the Super Immunity, Digestion Detox, Fat Burner, and more.

Salud! Feel invigorated with our revitalizing shots. Our shots are packed with essential nutrients that work to help boost your immune system and reduce inflammation.

Also on the menu are whole fruit classics, superfood bowls, nutritious snacks, and healthy meals.

The history of Nevera Juice Bars began when Salvador fell ill to Ulcerative Colitis. After a ten-year struggle that included surgeries and hospital stays, Salvador and his family discovered a holistic physician who introduced him to the healing powers of plants and healthy eating. Soon, Salvador was soon healed of the Colitis. He wanted others to experience the miraculous benefit of a healthy lifestyle so on February 26, 2009, he opened Nevera Juice Bar in Montebello, CA.

Salvador embarked on his journey to healthy living and invited others to do the same by serving handcrafted juices and other natural whole food creations. Over the course of the next ten years, Locations were opened in Fresno, Downey, and most recently, in Whittier.

“We have a great team at Nevera,” Salvador informed. “We are all passionate about encouraging our customers to eat healthy and to get the most out of life. We believe in power of the ripple effect so by influencing one single person, we reach the world.”

The Nevera Juice Bar Whittier location is a prime example of success. It is alive and thriving according to the many reviews that have been left on various platforms in the short amount of time the location has been in business.

The nutritious juice and healthy foods can be enjoyed in-house and are available for take-out as well. Rewards can be earned, and gift cards can be purchased.

To experience the healthy selections at Nevera Juice Bar, visit their Whittier location at 11743 Whittier Blvd., Whittier, CA 90601 or one of their other three California locations. Be sure to check out the Nevera Juice Bar website for a full menu and more information.