Zirconium Market Size Expected to Reach US$2.7 Billion with CAGR of 8.1% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Massive expansion in the chemical industry globally is expected to increase the demand for zirconium & this will contribute to the growth of zirconium market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the zirconium market size is forecast to reach US$2.7 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2022-2027. The ceramic industry is booming with increasing demand for ceramics and this is expected to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period. Due to the exceptional corrosion resistance property, zirconium finds its high uses in multiple types of equipment and structural components in the chemical industry, providing the equipment with high resistance against organic acids, mineral acids, salt solutions, and strong alkalis. The chemical industry is expanding globally with increasing production and processing of chemicals and this, in turn, is projected to drive the market’s growth in the forecast period. For instance, according to the report by India Brand Equity Foundation, the chemical industry in India will touch US$ 304 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.3%. The strict regulations regarding the use of zirconium might hamper the market’s growth during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the zirconium market highlights the following areas -

Zircon dominated the zirconium market in 2021. This type of zirconium comes with a unique set of physical properties, making it ideal for multiple demanding applications.

The chemical industry is projected to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the June 2020 data by the American Chemistry Council, net exports of chemicals will account for US$37 billion by 2025.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest demand for zirconium owing to the increasing ceramics market in the region. As per the July 2021 data by India Brand Equity Foundation, the ceramic products & glassware segment recorded positive growth (36.97%) during June 2021 vis-a-vis June 2020.



Segmental Analysis:

Zirconium Market - By Type: Zircon dominated the zirconium market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. This type of zirconium possesses a unique suite of physical properties which makes it suitable for use in a vast array of applications.

Zirconium Market - By End Use Industry: The ceramic industry dominated the zirconium market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Zirconium is used in a wide range of industrial applications ranging from ceramics to piezoelectric crystals, and zirconium alloys. Massive growth in the demand for ceramics is projected to stimulate the use of zirconium which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Zirconium Market - By Geography: The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in the zirconium market with a market share of up to 32%. The high demand for zirconium is attributed to the booming ceramic industry in the region.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the zirconium industry are -

1. Iluka Resources

2. Eramet

3. Kenmare Resources plc

4. Tronox Inc.

5. Rio Tinto Group



