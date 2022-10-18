Caffeine Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2022–2029

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caffeine is the most widely consumed psychoactive drug that acts as a stimulant for the central nervous system (CNS). Caffeine is a naturally-occurring component present in coffee beans, cocoa beans, guarana, and tea leaves. Caffeine is a white crystalline purine, mostly a methylxanthine alkaloid, with bitter taste.

The global caffeine market is driven by the benefits associated with the intake of caffeine such as enhanced performance, improved concentration, and reduced risk of cancer, and cardiovascular disease. Increased awareness of health fitness has led surge in consumption of sports drinks, which have higher concentrations of caffeine, for use as a performance enhancer.

Moreover, busy lifestyle and higher working hours in most of the Asia-Pacific countries, particularly in India and China, have led to higher consumption of coffee, tea, and other beverages to reduce fatigue and drowsiness. However, government regulations to monitor the quantity of caffeine in food products and beverages could hamper the market growth.

The global caffeine market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into synthesized caffeine and natural caffeine. Based on application, the market is segmented into food, beverage, pharmaceutical, flavor & fragrance, and others. The report analyzes the market trends in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global caffeine market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis for the period of 20162023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the type of caffeine and its application.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players in the market are profiled along with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Key Market Players

CSPC

BASF SE

SHANDONG XINHUA

KUDOS CHEMIE LIMITED

AARTI HEALTHCARE

ZHONGAN PHARMACEUTICAL

JILIN SHULAN

YOUHUA PHARMACEUTICAL

SPECTRUM CHEMICAL

TAJ PHARMACEUTICALS

Key Market Segments

By TYPE

SYNTHESIZED CAFFEINE

NATURAL CAFFEINE

By APPLICATION

FOOD

BEVERAGE

PHARMACEUTICAL

FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE

OTHERS

By END USER

SPECIALIST RETAILERS

ONLINE RETAILERS

