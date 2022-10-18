Partners for prosperity

VIETNAM, October 18 - South Korea and Vietnam are special friends and important trade partners. Having established relations for the first time 30 years ago, South Korea is now the largest FDI investor in Vietnam with giant firms like Samsung, POSCO, LG and Lotte. In this video, we speak to a diplomat who was the first Vietnamese Ambassador to South Korea and CEOs of some of the biggest South Korean firms in Việt Nam about the continuing success of the partnership and what the future holds for the two countries.