Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,064 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 271,015 in the last 365 days.

Endeavour to Announce Its Q3-2022 Results on 10 November 2022

/EIN News/ -- ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q3-2022
RESULTS ON 10 NOVEMBER 2022

London, 18 October 2022 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) will release its Q3-2022 financial results on Thursday 10 November, before the LSE market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 10 November, at 8:30 am EST/ 1:30 pm GMT to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
9:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h35v7ffw

Click here to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar.

Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI74c00e14e438439094a103def487819f

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries: For Media Enquiries:
Martino De Ciccio Brunswick Group LLP in London
VP – Strategy & Investor Relations Carole Cable, Partner
+44 203 011 2706 +44 7974 982 458
investor@endeavourmining.com ccable@brunswickgroup.com

 

 

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Endeavour to Announce Its Q3-2022 Results on 10 November 2022

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.