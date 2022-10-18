Endeavour to Announce Its Q3-2022 Results on 10 November 2022
London, 18 October 2022 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) will release its Q3-2022 financial results on Thursday 10 November, before the LSE market open.
Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 10 November, at 8:30 am EST/ 1:30 pm GMT to discuss the Company's financial results.
The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
9:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth
The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h35v7ffw
Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI74c00e14e438439094a103def487819f
The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.
CONTACT INFORMATION
|For Investor Relations Enquiries:
|For Media Enquiries:
|Martino De Ciccio
|Brunswick Group LLP in London
|VP – Strategy & Investor Relations
|Carole Cable, Partner
|+44 203 011 2706
|+44 7974 982 458
|investor@endeavourmining.com
| ccable@brunswickgroup.com
