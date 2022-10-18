Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant/ FIPO/ Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 22B5003229

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 10/17/22, 1830 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sugar House Motel, New Haven

 

VIOLATIONS:

 

-Arrest on warrant

 

-False reports to law enforcement

 

-Resisting arrest

 

 

ACCUSED: Ralph Desmarais

 

AGE: 43

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 10/17/22 at approximately 1830 hours, Troopers responded to an anonymous tip regarding the whereabouts of Ralph Desmarais (43) of Burlington, VT, who was wanted for Sexual Exploitation and Luring of a Child. Troopers located Desmarais at the Sugar House Motel in the Town of New Haven, at which time he attempted to flee.

 

 

Desmarais was ultimately taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. During processing, Desmarais provided two false identities in an attempt to implicate others. Desmarais was ultimately lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Middlebury Police Department.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/22, 1230 hours

 

COURT: Addison

 

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: Hold without bail

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 


