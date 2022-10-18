Submit Release
Jack in the Box Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Webcast

Jack in the Box, Inc. JACK announces the following event:

What:

 

JACK Q4 and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Webcast

 

 

 

When:

 

Tuesday, November 22 at 1:00 p.m. EST

 

 

 

Where:

 

investors.jackinthebox.com

 

 

 

How:

 

Live webcast (web address above)

 

 

 

Contact:

 

Chris Brandon, vice president of investor relations

 

 

619.902.0269

*This webcast event will be archived on the Jack in the Box investor relations website for replay.
*Q4 and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Release will go out prior to market open on Tuesday, November 22.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. JACK, founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,200 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

Please visit our Investor Relations website at investors.jackinthebox.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

