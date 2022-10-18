Proactive news headlines including Radiopharm Theranostics, AuTECO Minerals, Lake Resources and Incannex Healthcare

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has welcomed the release of Imperial College London's F-18 Pivalate (RAD 101) Phase 2a data in patients with brain metastases, showing significant tumour uptake that was consistent and independent from the tumour origin.

AuTECO Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT) has maintained its buy recommendation with a share price target of A$0.21 in a research report compiled by Shaw and Partners Financial Services.

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) has strengthened its executive team through the appointment of Scott Munro, who has a proven track record in project financing and delivery, to the new position of senior vice president – Technology, Strategy and Risk.

Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL)'s phase 1 trial recently found that IHL-675A cannabinoid combination therapy (cannabidiol (CBD) and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ)) was well tolerated in healthy volunteers with no serious adverse events reported.

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has raised $3.4 million in a share purchase plan (SPP) at $0.21 per share to support its endeavours in the Beetaloo Sub-basin of the Northern Territory.

Regener8 Resources NL has embarked on its first-ever field campaign at the Kookynie Gold Project near Leonora in WA.

International Graphite Ltd (ASX:IG6) will receive $2 million from the Western Australian Government's Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation (JTSI), as part of a Financial Assistance Agreement.

Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) has grown the Mt Isa East Project in northwest Queensland after finalising the acquisition of Ardmore Resources Pty Ltd which holds EPM19125 within the Mary Kathleen Domain at the highly-prospective Mt Isa Inlier.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) has fielded data from an independent, third-party contract research organisation (CRO) study into RECCE327's effect on SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in Syrian golden hamsters, the gold standard animal model for COVID studies.

Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) continues to progress offtake negotiations with an international trading company as it seeks economic opportunities for concentrate from the La Demajagua gold and silver open pit mine in Cuba.

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has identified additional gold targets from a geophysical survey program at the Kada Gold Project in Guinea, West Africa.

RPM Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:RPM) has delivered a 7% increase in revenue to $28.4 million for the first quarter of the 2023 financial year, a performance the company described as "strong" despite the first three months tending to be a seasonally softer quarter.

NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS) has embarked on a drilling campaign to test high-priority nickel sulphide targets at its Carlingup Nickel Project near Ravensthorpe in WA.

Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) is preparing to kick off a drilling program targeting high-priority and prospective late-time sulphide conductors within the Southern Cluster area of the Mt Clere Project in the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia.

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) and its partner, the University of Western Australia (UWA), have shipped the fourth batch of unique MDMA analogues, sending 14 new compounds for safety screening with Eurofins and bringing its library to more than 140 individual analogues.

Auric Mining Ltd (ASX:AWJ) has set the drills turning at its Chalice West Project near Higginsville-Widgiemooltha in Western Australia in the search for gold, nickel, lithium and rare earths.

Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) has surged on opening after returning a whopping 40% zinc and lead— its highest-grade result to date — during regional exploration at the Kroussou Zinc-Lead Project in Gabon.

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has Induced Polarisation (IP) surveying underway at survey areas targeting potential nickel-copper-PGE (platinum group elements) mineralisation at the Narndee Project in WA.

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) has kicked off a suite of exploration programs including drilling across three core assets in Western Australia, following up multiple high-priority targets at the Paterson Farm-in Project with IGO Ltd, the Citadel Joint Venture (JV) Project with Rio Tinto and the Wilki Farm-in Project with Newcrest Mining.

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) has extended a major gold structure 50 metres down dip thanks to the latest diamond drilling program at the Kookynie Gold Project's McTavish East target in WA.

Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) welcomes the start of a second round of RC drilling by farm-in/JV partner Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) at the Mt Finnerty Project, north of Southern Cross in Western Australia.

