Manchin, Capito Announce More Than $14 Million in ARC Power Grants

October 17, 2022

Charleston, WV — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced 15 Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) grants totaling $14,716,938 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).



“The Appalachian Regional Commission’s continued investment in revitalizing and strengthening Appalachia is great news for our state and the entire region. The funding announced today will help expand high-speed broadband access, bolster our agricultural industry and create new economic opportunity for West Virginians across the state,” Senator Manchin said. “Investing in our local communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic growth, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects for the Mountain State.”



“As the ranking member of the committee that oversees ARC, I know how critical the POWER program is to strengthening coal communities across our state,” Ranking Member Capito said. “The grants announced today will support a range of local awardees focused on everything from broadband expansion, which my committee included specific language for in the ARC’s reauthorization, to workforce development. I’m looking forward to the benefits West Virginia’s counties, cities, and towns will see as a result.”

Individual awards listed below: