MECDM launches 2022 – 2024 Corporate Plan

The Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology (MECDM), Honorable Stanley Festus Sofu (MP), launched the MECDM Corporate Plan 2022-2024 at brief ceremony on Friday 14th October 2022.

The Corporate Plan summarises the strategic directions for the ministry and how it will implement relevant national policies within the context of the mandates of the ministry for 2022 to 2024. Minister Sofu highlighted that the Corporate Plan has been developed over 2 years given the impacts of COVID- 19 on the implementation of the preceding Corporate Plan (2018-2020).

Minister Sofu also reminded the Staff of the Ministry, Partners and Stakeholders, that the MECDM has a vision that centers on the safe, sustainable and resilient environment for Solomon Islands, and the ministry intends to pursue it through a Mission that is based on the application of Safeguards:

Through the sustainable Management of resources and protection of the environment Preparing for and responding to climate change, Leading and coordinating disaster risk management and, Providing meteorological and allied services.

Honorable Minister further stated that, the work plan will be adjusted during the implementation and revised annually through the annual work plans, and the ministry will monitor and report the implementation of the corporate plan on annual basis.

On the work done on the corporate plan, Minister Sofu appreciated the inputs of the ministry’s staff to the plan through various workshops and face to face discussions. He encouraged staff to support the heads of divisions and sections within the ministry to implement the plan.

He assured all that he will work with the executive management team of the ministry to secure resources through the national budgeting process as well as through collaboration and partnerships with donors and stakeholders to support the implementation of the plan. The minister acknowledged with appreciation the financial and technical support rendered by the donors including the Australian Government and UNDP through the Integrated Disaster Risk Management Project for their support to the Ministry, and for the launching of the Corporate Plan. He also acknowledged the collaboration rendered by other stakeholders, regional and international agencies, and NGOs to the ministry in the implementation of its work programmes, and he looks forward to their partnership in the implementation of the new corporate plan.

Minister Sofu also took the opportunity to highlight the celebration of the International Day for Disaster risk Reduction 2022. The theme for this year is “Early Warning Early Action for All’’. With this theme, MECDM has been obliged by the national government to put in place, policies, strategies, and facilities that promotes multi-hazard early warning systems for all.

-MECDM Press