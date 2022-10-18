PRESS RELEASE: LUPESOLIAI LA’AULIOLEMALIETOA JOSEPH PARKER VISITS HOME.

SAMOA, October 18 - LUPESOLIAI LA’AULIOLEMALIETOA JOSEPH PARKER VISITS HOME.

“E lele le toloa ae ma’au i le vai”. On the 14th of October 2022, the Diaspora Relations Unit under the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, greeted the former WBO Heavyweight Champion of the World, Lupesoliai La’auliolemalietoa Joseph Parker in Apia. Lupesoliai acknowledged his appreciation for Samoa’s love and support from the outset of his career as a professional boxer to where he is to date. He mentioned that although his recent bout with Joe Joyce last month did not turn out the way he and the whole of Samoa had expected, he will continue to perform to the best of his ability for his country. Lupesoliai relayed his regards to the Honourable Prime Minister and the people of Samoa and hoped that his upcoming fight in December would have a more favourable outcome for his country. Parker was visiting families in Samoa. He was joined by his wife and children. They returned to New Zealand last weekend.

The Diaspora Relations Unit was established in 2019 to foster and strengthen close connections with the Samoa Diaspora, recognizing their invaluable contributions to various professions and for being great ambassadors to Samoa.

End