Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,925 in the last 365 days.

PRESS RELEASE: LUPESOLIAI LA’AULIOLEMALIETOA JOSEPH PARKER VISITS HOME.

SAMOA, October 18 - LUPESOLIAI LA’AULIOLEMALIETOA JOSEPH PARKER VISITS HOME.

“E lele le toloa ae ma’au i le vai”. On the 14th of October 2022, the Diaspora Relations  Unit under the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, greeted the former WBO Heavyweight Champion of the World, Lupesoliai La’auliolemalietoa Joseph Parker in Apia. Lupesoliai acknowledged his appreciation for Samoa’s love and support from the outset of his career as a professional boxer to where he is to date.  He mentioned that although his recent bout with Joe Joyce last month did not turn out the way he and the whole of Samoa had expected, he will continue to perform to the best of his ability for his country. Lupesoliai relayed his regards to the Honourable Prime Minister and the people of Samoa and hoped that his upcoming fight in December would have a more favourable outcome for his country.  Parker was visiting families in Samoa. He was joined by his wife and children. They returned to New Zealand last weekend.

The Diaspora Relations Unit was established in 2019 to foster and strengthen close connections with the Samoa Diaspora, recognizing their invaluable contributions to various professions and for being great ambassadors to Samoa.

End

You just read:

PRESS RELEASE: LUPESOLIAI LA’AULIOLEMALIETOA JOSEPH PARKER VISITS HOME.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.