Virtual Symposium to Provide Cutting-edge Recruitment and Retention Strategies for Mass. Employers

MA Channel 5 Reporter Ted Wayman

Channel 5 Reporter Ted Wayman to Deliver Keynote on Nov 2 to Employers Looking for Creative Solutions to the Workforce Crisis

SUDBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advocates for Human Potential, Inc. (AHP) and the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission (MRC) are sponsoring a no-cost virtual symposium, “A Workforce in Recovery: Best Practices for Recruiting and Retaining Skilled Employees,” November 2, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET).

Registration is now open: A Workforce in Recovery. (https://bit.ly/MRCSymposium).

This symposium is open to all Massachusetts employers looking for creative solutions to the workforce shortage. Presentations will offer strategies about where and how to find motivated, qualified staff who are in recovery and how to build a recovery-ready workplace.

WCVB Channel 5 reporter Ted Wayman is the keynote speaker. Wayman is an Emmy award–winning journalist who has publicly shared his powerful recovery story.

The symposium also features Massachusetts state legislators, employers and employees with lived experience with substance use disorders, all of whom will speak about the importance of including individuals in recovery in the labor market.

Employers in attendance will learn how to:

 Find and keep qualified, motivated staff who are in recovery.

 Get resources to meet recruitment and retention needs.

 Develop HR policies and practices that support people in recovery.

Register today: A Workforce in Recovery: (https://bit.ly/MRCSymposium)

For more than 35 years, Advocates for Human Potential, Inc. (AHP) has worked passionately to improve health systems and business operations through research and evaluation, training and technical assistance and professional consulting to help organizations and individuals reach their full potential.

The Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission (MRC) provides services that break down barriers and empower people with disabilities to live life on their own terms. Our programs focus on training and employment, community living, and disability determination for federal benefit programs. We are change agents and community builders, and we put the people we serve at the heart of everything we do.

