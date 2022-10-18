NSF Director Panchanathan delivered remarks at the 2022 World Academic Summit in New York City

Policymakers, researchers, academics and industry leaders convened at the 2022 World Academic Summit earlier this month to discuss how higher education can adapt to meet rising expectations and their impact on institutions, students and academia.

U.S. National Science Foundation Director Sethuraman Panchanathan addressed participants at the summit in person on Oct. 11, 2022. Director Panchanathan’s remarks, titled "Innovation anywhere, opportunity everywhere: The trajectory of global collaboration," outlined his vision for NSF, detailed ongoing initiatives to unleash the full extent of talent, ideas and innovations across the United States and abroad, and shared his perspective on global innovation ecosystems and the vital role international collaboration plays in advancing the frontiers of science and technology.

"The future of science and technology requires a renewed commitment from like-minded partners around the world to strengthen and scale global innovation ecosystems," said Director Panchanathan. "These partnerships supercharge access to resources and infrastructure, multiplying our capacity to discover and innovate at a global scale."

The World Academic Summit 2022, held in partnership with New York University, provided an opportunity for influential leaders, researchers and educators to consider and collaborate on the future of higher education, student success, excellence in research, and the impacts of higher education on society.