The Living Urn’s Ecorial App Nominated as a Finalist for the 2022 NFDA Innovation Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Living Urn, a division Biolife, LLC, is excited to announce that its new app, Ecorial®, has been nominated as a finalist for the 2022 National Funeral Directors Association Innovation Award. The Innovation Award is designed to recognize companies dedicated to advancing funeral service through new and inventive products and services. The finalists have been selected independently by a distinguished panel of judges.
Ecorial® is the first and only global community focused on honoring and memorializing our loved ones when their ashes are scattered, placed, or buried in nature. Ecorial® makes it simple and easy for family and friends to permanently record the time, date, and GPS coordinates of any final resting place outdoors, whether it’s in the mountains, a forest, an ocean, a yard…anywhere.
Mark Brewer, company President commented, “We’re honored to be a finalist for the NFDA Innovation Award. The Ecorial® app is a highly unique technology solution that caters to families interested in doing a memorial for a loved one outdoors. With the tap of a button, families can now quickly and easily record the exact GPS coordinates, date and time of a loved one’s memorial in nature. With this app, you no longer have to guess where a loved one’s scattering in the ocean took place or where in the mountains you buried their cremated remains. It is all recorded and stored on the Memory Map® within the app. This can give you peace-of-mind knowing that you know your loved one’s exact resting place (or places). Their resting place can be a special location where you, family and friends can visit whenever you wish and pay your respects to your loved one.”
“The Ecorial® app is also loaded with additional features (with more coming soon!). Families can create a beautiful everlasting and interactive memorial that is unique as their loved one - storing and showcasing photos, videos, and other information to honor them and preserve their memory. These are permanently recorded, stored, shared (publicly or privately with friends and family), and displayed on the Memory Map® so current and future generations can view the memorial, learn about your loved one, and know where they forever Rest in Nature®.”
Brewer continues, “We’re excited to make the app available to families throughout the U.S. and worldwide. While cemeteries keep records of where people are buried, there has been no centralized record of people who choose to Rest in Nature®. Ecorial® is a solution that records the exact GPS coordinates and provides a date and time stamp of each memorial marked on the app, among many other great features.”
Ecorial® is available on both, iOS, Android, and on the web at ecorial.org. In addition, a QR code is included with the various urns offered by The Living Urn to make it easy for families to download and use the app.
About The Living Urn
Based in Colorado, The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns serving families looking for eco-friendly afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, multiple indoor planting urns, and a line of eco-friendly scattering and burial urns. The company is developing additional cremation urns and custom keepsakes that it will be introducing in the next few months. In addition, the company recently formed Element Urns, a business segment that offers funeral homes with best-of-class biodegradable and traditional urns, keepsakes and memorial options. With its premium product line and customization services, families can honor their loved one with an urn and memorial experience that is more meaningful, personal, and memorable.
Steve Hensley
Ecorial® is the first and only global community focused on honoring and memorializing our loved ones when their ashes are scattered, placed, or buried in nature. Ecorial® makes it simple and easy for family and friends to permanently record the time, date, and GPS coordinates of any final resting place outdoors, whether it’s in the mountains, a forest, an ocean, a yard…anywhere.
Mark Brewer, company President commented, “We’re honored to be a finalist for the NFDA Innovation Award. The Ecorial® app is a highly unique technology solution that caters to families interested in doing a memorial for a loved one outdoors. With the tap of a button, families can now quickly and easily record the exact GPS coordinates, date and time of a loved one’s memorial in nature. With this app, you no longer have to guess where a loved one’s scattering in the ocean took place or where in the mountains you buried their cremated remains. It is all recorded and stored on the Memory Map® within the app. This can give you peace-of-mind knowing that you know your loved one’s exact resting place (or places). Their resting place can be a special location where you, family and friends can visit whenever you wish and pay your respects to your loved one.”
“The Ecorial® app is also loaded with additional features (with more coming soon!). Families can create a beautiful everlasting and interactive memorial that is unique as their loved one - storing and showcasing photos, videos, and other information to honor them and preserve their memory. These are permanently recorded, stored, shared (publicly or privately with friends and family), and displayed on the Memory Map® so current and future generations can view the memorial, learn about your loved one, and know where they forever Rest in Nature®.”
Brewer continues, “We’re excited to make the app available to families throughout the U.S. and worldwide. While cemeteries keep records of where people are buried, there has been no centralized record of people who choose to Rest in Nature®. Ecorial® is a solution that records the exact GPS coordinates and provides a date and time stamp of each memorial marked on the app, among many other great features.”
Ecorial® is available on both, iOS, Android, and on the web at ecorial.org. In addition, a QR code is included with the various urns offered by The Living Urn to make it easy for families to download and use the app.
About The Living Urn
Based in Colorado, The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns serving families looking for eco-friendly afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, multiple indoor planting urns, and a line of eco-friendly scattering and burial urns. The company is developing additional cremation urns and custom keepsakes that it will be introducing in the next few months. In addition, the company recently formed Element Urns, a business segment that offers funeral homes with best-of-class biodegradable and traditional urns, keepsakes and memorial options. With its premium product line and customization services, families can honor their loved one with an urn and memorial experience that is more meaningful, personal, and memorable.
Steve Hensley
Biolife, LLC
+1 800-495-7022
email us here
Ecorial, Honor a Loved One Who Rests in Nature...